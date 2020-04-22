The internet erupted into celebrated screaming and cheers yesterday when it was officially revealed that the upcoming Venom sequel will be titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Not the most subtle title, but then subtlety is not really in Venom's repertoire.

Well, as if the excitement was not palpable enough, Venom star Tom Hardy then shared a now-deleted image via social media of the symbiotic anti-hero tearing into our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Shortly after sharing the official logo for Venom: Let The Be Carnage, the highly anticipated Venom follow-up, which has also recently been rescheduled for a release date of June of 2021, Hardy had something else he wanted to share. The artist behind the violent image remains unknown at this stage, but it appears Hardy screenshotted the image of Spider-Man being quite brutally devoured by Venom and posted it to his account.

Within a minute, the post had been erased but, as is often the case, the Internet always holds on to the receipts. So, despite the image no longer being on Hardy's account, it is pretty safe to say that things are not looking good for ol' Spidey. With the title of Venom 2 revealing what we already knew, that the vicious psychopath known as Carnage will be making his big-screen debut, Marvel's wall-crawling hero is going to have a tough time keeping up or avoiding being eaten if the image Hardy shared is anything to go by.

Tom Hardy has made something of a habit of posting images teasing a potential crossover between Spider-Man and Venom, before quickly deleting them, so this is clearly something that he wants to happen. Currently, there is no official word on whether or not Marvel Cinematic Universe star Tom Holland will appear as Spider-Man, or his alter ego, Peter Parker, in Venom: Let There Be Carnage but there have been discussions going on for some time, with Sony seemingly quite desperate to bring the hero and anti-hero together at last.

The first Venom, which was released back in 2018, proved to be a huge hit with audiences bringing in a whopping $856 million at the box office. Introducing Tom Hardy's crusading journalist Eddie Brock as he tries to take down Carlton, the CEO of the shady corporation the Life Foundation. While investigating dodgy experiments and illegal human trials, Brock unwittingly gets merged with a symbiotic alien with lethal abilities.

The two share a tenuous bond, but over the course of the movie, this becomes a humorous cross-species bromance. The sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will introduce Woody Harrelson as the criminal Cletus Kasady, who obtains his own symbiote, and together they become the evil supervillain Carnage. The movie is being directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, and stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom alongside Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris. Brock and Venom will need to step up and save the world once more, possibly running into Peter Parker or Spider-Man along the way.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 25, 2021, delayed from an initial October 2020 release date due to the ongoing global situation. The image appeared on Tom Hardy's official Instagram account before being deleted.