Eagle-eyed viewers have already spotted not one, but two exciting teases in one split-second scene from the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer, hinting at both Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and the Avengers in one fell swoop. The recent footage may only be a couple of minutes long, but it is already so chock-full of Easter eggs and teases that fans do not know what to do with themselves. Other than head to the internet to speculate and celebrate, of course.

Featuring Stephen Graham, who it has now been revealed will star in the comic book sequel as Detective Mulligan, a detective hoping to use the connection between Eddie Brock and Cletus Kasady to his investigative advantage, the quick scene shows Mulligan reading a Daily Bugle newspaper that just so happens to bear the exact same design as that of the Daily Bugle in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man series.

If that were not already enough to get your pulse racing, as he closes the newspaper in a huff you get a very brief glimpse of a headline that appears to say the word 'Avengers', leading many to believe that it can only be a matter of time before the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Sony universe crossover, perhaps with a little of Raimi's universe thrown in for good measure.

The line between the various comic book movie worlds is slowly becoming more and more blurred, with Venom 2 director Andy Serkis recently adding just a dash of fuel to that particular fire. "Obviously, there are links between Venom and Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe and the Spider-Man story, but in this, we're treating this very much as it's his own world, the Venom story is his own world," Serkis said. "There are nods and little moments just like this, the newspaper Daily Bugle, of course, but on the whole, he's unaware, they're unaware, at this point of other characters like Spider-Man. So that's the way we've chosen to play this particular episode of the movie but well we'll wait and see what little things you can pick out of it."

While it sounds like Serkis' sequel won't rely too heavily on appearances from other characters or anything too obvious, his use of the words "at this point" certainly makes it sound like the eventual intention is to mix in some ingredients from the MCU into the world of Venom. The most obvious clue regarding this, even more obvious that this giant newspaper Easter egg, is Michael Keaton's role in another Sony Marvel project, Morbius. While it has not yet been confirmed that Keaton is reprising the role of Adrian Toomes AKA Vulture from the MCU's Spider-Man: Homecoming, it would be incredibly odd if he ended up playing anyone else.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage finds Tom Hardy starring once again as Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist who is the host of an alien symbiote that imbues him with super-human abilities and a violent alter-ego known as Venom. The symbiotic bromance will be challenged more than ever before thanks to the arrival of Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady, an insane psychotic serial killer who becomes the host of an alien symbiote known as Carnage. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 24, 2021. This comes to us from Twitter users Deo and Dillon.