Kevin Feige has a reputation for playing all of his cards close to his chest when it comes to Marvel secrets, and one in particular has been getting a lot of attention recently that the Marvel Studios boss didn't directly have a hand in, but was still happy to talk about: the big reveal seen in the post-credit scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. If you haven't yet seen what that is - which seems unlikely at this stage - and want to avoid the huge spoiler, then feel free to avert your gaze now.

While appearing at the Eternals premiere on Monday, Kevin Feige discussed a number of things such as the recent announcement of many upcoming Marvel movies being delayed by Disney, William Shatner's recent spaceflight and his thoughts on The Batman. Another subject that came up in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter was about the other side of the Marvel Universe, the one that sits firmly under Sony's control, and more specifically the post credit scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which seemingly connected the two universes as being part of one big Marvel story.

The scene in question saw Tom Hardy's Venom watching a television on which could be seen the J. Jonah Jameson berating Tom Holland's Peter Parker after he was outed as Spider-Man by Mysterio in the closing moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Of course a connection between the Venom universe and the MCU has been on the cards for a long while, with both Sony and Marvel Studios hinting that a crossover was coming sooner than later. This now sets up a clash between Spider-Man and Venom that fans have hoped for since Tom Hardy first appeared as Eddie Brock and his symbiote accomplice.

"There was a lot of coordination - and if you don't know all the coordination yet, I'm not going to be the one to tell you - but yes, between Sony and Marvel and the Venom team and the No Way Home team," said Feige. "We worked together on it."

While Feige's comments will only stir more intrigue as to what "all the coordination" is that we haven't seen yet, there have already been a number of suggestions over the last weeks about what could be coming in December's Spider-Man: No Way Home and how that could look to expand on the links between the two universes right now.

It is already clear that Tom Holland will be facing off against a number of past Spider-Man villains from across the years, and some have already questioned whether Venom could make an appearance of some kind. While Andy Serkis, who directed the Venom sequel, recently said that a face-off between the two would come somewhere in the future but not now, Feige's comments seem to acknowledge that a lot of work has been going on already between the two camps. Considering the footage seen in Venom: Let There Be Carnage is from Far From Home, you need to question the Marvel Studios boss would feel the need to mention No Way Home at all unless there is some relevance.

Either way, a new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is expected to arrive in the next few days and run alongside Eternals in theaters. If this turns out to be true, we could get our closest look at just where December will leave Spider-Man and his MCU future, although it is more likely we will just have to wait until the movie arrives on December 17th in movie theaters to find out anything of significance about this one. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.