It's here. The first Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer has now exploded online, and the reactions are pouring in. While the first outing for the Marvel symbiote in Venom was met with largely negative reviews from critics, the gooey anti-hero and his human host found a very solid audience, many of whom clearly cannot wait for another adventure.

The NEW @venommovie Let There Be Carnage Trailer Looks INSANE I Can't Wait! pic.twitter.com/EpApND0jOx — Aaronthepro (@Aaronthepro11) May 10, 2021

The first Venom hit screens back in 2018 and introduced audiences to Tom Hardy's crusading journalist Eddie Brock. A maverick investigative journalist, the story begins when Brock tries to take down Carlton, the CEO of the shady corporation the Life Foundation. While investigating suspicious experiments and illegal human trials, Brock unwittingly becomes merged with a violent symbiotic alien with lethal abilities.

The highly anticipated sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will find the Eddie Brock and his alien pal take on a new villain in the form of the murderous criminal Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, who obtains his own symbiote pal, and together they become the evil supervillain Carnage. The big screen debut of Carnage is likely to be one on the major selling points of the sequel, and so far, fans are loving what little they've seen from the newly released footage.

While Carnage is largely kept to the shadows, those looking forward to seeing the red and black symbiote unleashed are very happy with what they can see.

Others cannot help but let the emotion bleed through, with one fan saying "Oh my boy, my beautiful boy! He looks so good! I have waited for so long," while another praises not just the design of Carnage but the continued relationship between Venom and Eddie as well, "carnage looks sick and the relationship with eddie and venom looks funny af again, but other than that i have no idea what the plot is lol."

Not knowing what the plot is yet does not seem to have troubled those looking forward to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with the majority just looking forward to seeing the two title character tear it up on the screen.

Aside from the Carnage reveal, the sequel will also see Tom Hardy reprise the dual central roles of Eddie Brock and Venom, with Hardy's return proving to be equally as exciting a prospect for many.

EDDIE BROCK MY BELOVED IS BACK pic.twitter.com/QFZXJd7LCA — jíssele (@dazedcillian) May 10, 2021

Another major talking point from the trailer that has quickly surfaced is the sight of a 'Daily Bugle' newspaper complete with spider. While the character is not shown in the trailer, could this be teasing the arrival of Tom Holland's friendly neighorhood Spider-Man?

DAILY BUGLE AND SPIDERMAN REFERENCE? pic.twitter.com/m2uTQJyWsv — It's Taylor ✌️ (@ItsTaylor13x) May 10, 2021

Of course, Holland has not been confirmed for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and while rumors persist, this scene could simply be a fan-pleasing easter egg. No doubt the internet will go into overdrive regardless...

Everyone when they saw the Daily Bugle and the spider get squashed pic.twitter.com/QNjfaf9RRB — Stephen (@Scuba_Steve26) May 10, 2021

Whatever you thought of the first Venom, audiences have been missing movies for the past year, particularly big, loud big screen blockbusters, which has led to some pretty...excessive reactions. But really, who can blame them?

Not everyone was as ludicrously enamoured with the footage however, with some fans questioning why the often-terrifying symbiote had been reduced to a comedic sidekick.

Why is venom making breakfast with tentacles? What the fuck is going on? Carnage at least looks to fit the part but I bet the back story of the symbiot is rubbish. — Rev. Volt (@volt_rev) May 10, 2021

In fact, there have been a few Marvel fans who have questioned the tone conveyed in the trailer with one saying that "Venom has never been goofy in the comics; the comedy didn't land well," while another blames Sony for going "the Deadpool route with "comedy"" before describing the trailer as a "mess".

Messy as it may be, there were many who enjoyed this aspect of the first Venom, and are looking forward to more of the same from Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Yeah they'll probably go PG-13, since the first was a big hit in China and I'm pretty sure they're against graphic violence. The first was super entertaining in a 'so bad it's good' kinda way so I'm really excited for it regardless ???? — Jake Gibbard (@jake_gibbard) May 10, 2021

Directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled for release in the United States on September 24, 2021, delayed from an initial October 2020 date due to the ongoing global situation.

Oh my boy, my beautiful boy! He looks so good! I have waited for so long. pic.twitter.com/6IgM4x17SP — Goblin || VENOM 2!!!!!!! (@GoblinGhostface) May 10, 2021

carnage looks sick and the relationship with eddie and venom looks funny af again, but other than that i have no idea what the plot is lol — Jordan Kent (@jordan_kent1) May 10, 2021

Look at my boy ???? pic.twitter.com/Jl1Kmj1i8l — Jaylen Mark (@JaylenMark3) May 10, 2021

Sees spider in trailer

Me: So Spiderman will be in this movie? pic.twitter.com/2blijdho0F — ✨Simply Blessed✨ (@caylablessed) May 10, 2021

He's right. Venom has never been goofy in the comics; the comedy didn't land well. — Juan Pablo (@MrJohnPoe) May 10, 2021