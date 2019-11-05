Tom Hardy is teasing the arrival of Carnage in Venom 2. Production is set to begin on the sequel very soon, with Hardy reprising his role as journalist-turned-anti-hero Eddie Brock/Venom. Last time, Eddie was tasked with taking down Riz Ahmed's Carlton Drake, who eventually merges with a symbiote of his own to become Riot. However, this time around, the ante is set to be raised in a big way as Carnage will enter the fold, and this is something fans have been waiting a very long time to see.

As far as social media users go, Tom Hardy isn't the most active guy around, but he does post something from time to time to tease what's going on for him professionally. Taking to Instagram, Hardy shared a rather artsy image using theatre masks, with one depicting Venom and the other depicting Carnage. The symbolism is, it would seem, meant to imply a major struggle taking place between these two opposing forces that also happen to be undeniably bonded with one another. Hardy provided the following caption with the image.

"W3'R'V3N0M2"

That seems to loosely translate to, "We are Venom 2." Anyone who saw the first Venom and stayed for the post-credit scene likely won't be surprised by this artwork. The scene in question sees Eddie Brock visiting an insane prisoner by the name of Cletus Kasady, as portrayed by Woody Harrellson. In the world of Marvel Comics, Kasady is the man who goes on to become Carnage, after bonding with a symbiote. Since the symbiote amplifies the tendencies of its host, and since Kasady is a cold-blooded serial killer, things get ugly in a hurry.

We recently learned that Cletus Kasady's girlfriend Shriek from the Marvel comics is playing a major part in Venom 2. The Maximum Carnage storyline will be part of the sequel as well. Oscar-nominee Naomie Harris is wanted as Shriek. Beyond that, no plot details have been confirmed by the studio. We know that Michelle Williams will be reprising her role as Anne Weying, which likely means we'll get some more She-Venom action. Beyond that, much of what we're going to see remains a mystery.

Venom proved to be one of the biggest blockbuster hits of 2018, bringing in $856 million at the global box office. That shattered expectations and led to Sony putting the sequel on the fast track. Andy Serkis (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, Breathe) has been tapped to direct the movie. Ruben Fleischer, who helmed the original, had just finished up Zombieland: Double Tap and wasn't able to return, paving the way for Serkis to put his stamp on the franchise. Venom 2 is expected to hit theaters on October 2, 2020. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. Be sure to check out the artwork from Tom Hardy's Instagram for yourself.