Venom villain, Carnage, may have just been revealed via an unreleased Funko Pop! design. It feels like we have been waiting forever for an official look at upcoming comic book sequel, Venom 2, and while this is far from it, we'll take what we can get right now. The image gives us a good idea of what the symbiotic bad guy might look like in the movie, with the general design adhering very closely to the supervillain's comic book depiction.

Featuring the same warped version of Spider-Man's mask as Venom, the design of Carnage maintains the red and black suit and giant, spikey-toothed grin that fans of the famous Marvel villain cannot wait to see realized in live action.

Released in 2018, the first Venom introduced audiences to Tom Hardy's crusading journalist Eddie Brock as he tries to take down Carlton, the CEO of the shady corporation the Life Foundation. While investigating dodgy experiments and illegal human trials, Brock unwittingly gets merged with a symbiotic alien with lethal abilities. The two share a peculiar bond, but over the course of the movie, this becomes an inspiring cross-species bromance that provides most of the movie's best moments.

The upcoming sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will find the Brock and his alien pal take on a new villain in the form of the murderous criminal Cletus Kasady, who obtains his own symbiote, and together they become the evil supervillain Carnage. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to bring back Woody Harrelson as the character, who appeared in a Venom post-credits scene, but hopefully this time without the ridiculous wig.

Fans are still awaiting a look at something official from the movie, like a trailer, with director Andy Serkis recently discussing the project while giving nothing away about when that might be. "I'm super excited about [the movie]. Again, it's not something I can particularly talk about right now because we're saving it for when everybody can go and enjoy it in the cinema," said Serkis. "I don't want to blow it or talk about it too much before then, but I've had a ball working on that film. It's been great. [It's] another bunch of brilliant actors, and it's headed up by another keen SAS man, Tom Hardy [Laughs]. I hope you won't feel disappointed. It was a real pleasure working on it... I think that's the question I get asked more than anything else: 'When is the Venom trailer coming out?' [Laughs]"

While the first Venom was mauled by critics, it made a huge impact at the box office, becoming the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2018, taking over $856 million worldwide. With the addition of Andy Serkis behind the camera and Woody Harrelson as the fan-favorite villain, Carnage, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has a lot of potential and will hopefully be worth the delays and push backs. Venom: Let There Be Carnage stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom alongside Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris. The sequel is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 25, 2021, after being delayed from an initial October 2020 release date due to the ongoing global situation and will now share a release date with action sequel F9. This comes to us from funkonorm.