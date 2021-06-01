Hoping to work comic book freaks into a frenzy, Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis has teased the arrival of other villains from the world of Spider-Man. While discussing the movie's first trailer, which was released a few weeks ago, Serkis makes mention of Ravencroft Institute, a large sanatorium in Westchester County, New York which houses several of the web-slinger's criminal insane foes, with Serkis revealing that this will allow for seeds to be sown in the upcoming sequel.

"We get another slightly different entry point into this strange place which of course links up to other Marvel universe characters, particularly Spider-Man stories, of course. But again, without giving too much away."

Serkis continued, stating that the inclusion of Ravencroft will be a huge easter egg for fans, and that, for now at least, even the likes of Stephen Graham's detective Mulligan don't know about it.

"This lovely little abode is of course well-known to fans. I'm not going to say too much about it, but of course, it houses some of the world's greatest supervillains. It's a secret place not even Detective Mulligan and [the San Francisco Police Department] know about."

The idea of Venom: Let There Be Carnage being introduced is sure to offer some exciting winks and nods towards other Spider-Man villains, but fans will no doubt be concerned about another The Amazing Spider-Man 2 scenario, which teased the Sinister Six in such an embarrassingly obvious way that it resulted in more eye-rolls than applause. Here's hoping that Serkis can avoid the same pit fall.

Following on from 2018's Venom, Let There Be Carnage finds Tom Hardy reprising the role Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist who is the host of an alien symbiote giving him a violent alter-ego: Venom, also played by Hardy. Picking up a year later, Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.

The inclusion of so many Spider-Man villains is sure to have audiences wondering when, if ever, the beloved Marvel character will show up. Serkis has since teased several connections between Venom and Spidey saying, "Obviously, there are links between Venom and Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe and the Spider-Man story, but in this, we're treating this very much as it's his own world. The Venom story is his own world." Alongside a visit to Ravencroft, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will include little winks and hints throughout; "There are nods and little moments just like this, the newspaper [from the] Daily Bugle, of course, but on the whole, he's unaware - they're unaware - at this point of other characters like Spider-Man," Serkis continued. "So that's the way we've chosen to play this particular episode of the movie but, well, we'll wait and see what little things you can pick out of it."

So, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage already due to introduce Shriek, and with Morbius likely featuring Adrian Toomes AKA The Vulture, which other infamous characters could the Sony universe be planning to unleash? Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 24, 2021, delayed from an initial October 2020 date. This comes to us from IGN.