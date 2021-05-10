A Spider-Man Easter egg in the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer has had some Marvel fans suspecting a crossover, but director Andy Serkis says this isn't the case. In the new trailer, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) can be seen reading the Daily Bugle, the newspaper Peter Parker works for as a photographer. The logo is remarkably similar to the stylings the paper had in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, and naturally, many were speculating over what this could mean.

If you ask Serkis, the nod is nothing more than an Easter egg paying tribute to Spider-Man lore. Eagle-eyed Marvel fans will be able to spot plenty more in the sequel as well, as there were efforts made to pay homage to Marvel and the Spider-Man movies in small ways. In a new interview with IGN, Serkis explained the meaning behind these Easter eggs, also confirming that Venom currently takes place in its own universe where the characters have no awareness of Spider-Man.

"Obviously, there are links between Venom and Spider-Man and the Marvel Universe and the Spider-Man story. We're treating this very much as it's his own world. The Venom story is his own world. There are nods and little moments [like the shot of the newspaper the Daily Bugle], of course, but on the whole he's unaware. They are unaware, at this point, of other characters like Spider-Man. So, that's the way we've chosen to play this particular episode of the movie, but, well, we'll wait and see. We'll see what little things you can pick out of it."

The Daily Bugle logo might just be an Easter egg acknowledging the previous Spider-Man movies, and we can expect other subtle nods like this throughout the movie. It's definitely worth noting that Serkis says Eddie Brock and the other Venom universe characters are "unaware" of Spider-Man's existence, suggesting the superhero may not have even yet hit the scene in this alternate cinematic universe. This also seemingly shuts down rumors that the Venom series would eventually lead into the MCU, where everyone in the world is aware of Spider-Man.

Other movies are currently in the works at Sony that are also set in Venom's separate Marvel Universe. The upcoming movie Morbius, with Jared Leto in the lead role, will further expand the universe established by the first two Venom movies. In a sneak peek at the movie, it was revealed that Michael Keaton had a role as well, leading to speculation that he's reprising his role as Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

You can't blame the fans for wondering. Marvel is going all-in with the multiverse storylines on the MCU side of things, as Tom Holland's Peter Parker will meet supervillains from alternate Spider-Man movie universes in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are also rumored to appear as alternate Spider-Men. The sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will bring about even more multiverse possibilities.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to be released on Sept. 24, 2021. This news comes to us from IGN.