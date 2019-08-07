Venom 2 is really starting to come together. Not only has Andy Serkis been confirmed as the movie's director, with Tom Hardy returning in the lead role as Venom/Eddie Brock, but it's now been additionally confirmed that Michelle Williams will be returning as Anne Weying. There remains a great many questions as to how she will be utilized in the sequel but either way, she'll be back for some more symbiote shenanigans.

Michelle Williams was recently being interviewed on behalf of her movie After the Wedding. During the course of the conversation, talk turned to Venom 2. While the Oscar-nominated actress couldn't say much about her involvement, she did confirm that she is indeed going to return, simply saying "I'm in," while also declaring her excitement in regards to working with Andy Serkis. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I'm such a fan of Andy's, and I'm so inspired by what he's been able to accomplish. He's so gifted in such a specific way, and I'm very excited to learn from him and be around him."

Michelle Williams starred alongside Tom Hardy in 2018's Venom. Anne Weying, for most of the movie, was Eddie Brock's ex-girlfriend, who ended up helping him defeat Riz Ahmed's Carlton Drake/Riot. In one key sequence, Williams became She-Venom. It was a brief sequence, but it's something Williams hopes to explore further in the sequel.

"I hope I get equal time that way, I can say that!"

Andy Serkis is known best for his role as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Serkis has since gone on to help pave the way for motion capture technology, which has become hugely important in modern Hollywood. As a director, Serkis helmed 2017's Breathe as well as Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, which suffered a bit as a result of Disney's live-action remake of The Jungle Book, which beat it to the punch. It's also worth mentioning that Serkis served as the second unit director on The Hobbit trilogy. So he's certainly got enough experience for this particular gig.

Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer, despite taking a lashing from critics upon arrival, wound up being a major success for Sony. The Marvel Comics adaptation grossed $856 million worldwide. There was clearly a disconnect between moviegoers and critics. Either way, with that kind of money, a sequel was always a guarantee.

Kelly Marcel (Saving Mr. Banks) is writing the screenplay for the sequel, with Tom Hardy personally lending an assist. It's fully expected that Woody Harrellson will be back as Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage, after being teased in the post-credit scene from the first movie. Venom 2 does not yet have an official release date, but it's suspected to arrive on October 2, 2020, as Sony currently has an untitled Marvel sequel listed for that date. We'll keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Yahoo.