Venom 2 is eying Naomie Harris to star as the villainous Shriek. It was recently announced that Shriek was going to be featured in the upcoming sequel. Shriek came to prominence in the 1990s in the Spider-Man Maximum Carnage storyline. She has incredible sonic powers and is a close ally to Carnage, who is played by Woody Harrelson in the movie. She is the sometimes romantic interest of Carnage in the comic book source material, though it is unclear if romance will have a part in Venom 2.

Naomie Harris was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in Moonlight and will be seen on the big screen next in Black and Blue, which hits theaters on October 25th in North America. She is also reprising her role as Eve Moneypenny in the upcoming 007 movie No Time to Die. Currently, Harris is shooting the HBO series The Third Day. Getting her in Venom 2 is a big get for Sony, who has high hopes for the sequel, which is reportedly starting production in the near future.

Last year's Venom was a major box office success for Sony, thanks to Tom Holland and the Spider-Man franchise, along with a healthy boost from the Marvel Cinematic Universe partnership. It grossed $213 million domestically and went on to take in $855 million worldwide. Venom 2 was announced shortly after, even though critics and comic book fans trashed the first installment. Director Ruben Fleischer is baffled by all of the negativity surrounding the movie and admits if he could go back and change anything, it would be the critical response.

When the Venom movie was first announced, Ruben Fleischer spoke about body horror elements with a strong David Cronenberg influence. However, the darkness that was promised was replaced with humor, which fans were not expecting. Making matters worse is the fact that many were hoping the movie would hit theaters with an R-rating to properly tell the gritty story. With that being said, it seems that Venom 2 will try and fix the mistakes of the first installment by first aiming for a hard R rating. Star Tom Hardy also helped out with the story in an attempt to make it darker and more like the source material.

Andy Serkis is taking over directorial duties from Ruben Fleischer on Venom 2. Along with Naomie Harris as Shriek, Woody Harrelson, and Tom Hardy, the sequel will see the return of Michelle Williams. With a new director and an aim at making something darker, comic book fans are starting to come around to the idea of the sequel, but appear to be cautiously optimistic. Another hope for the sequel is that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will make an appearance. The goal is to have Eddie Brock and Peter Parker meet up on the big screen, but it's unclear if it will happen in Venom 2 at this time. Variety was the first to report the Naomie Harris casting news.