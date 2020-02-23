Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, and Andy Serkis are all featured in new Venom 2 behind-the-scenes images. The highly anticipated sequel is currently in production and we've seen quite a few images from the set over the past few weeks. However, story details are still being kept under wraps, leaving Marvel fans to speculate about what comes next. Harrison is playing Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage, in the sequel, while Hardy is back as Eddie Brock.

Venom 2 is shooting in San Francisco and photographer Greg Williams has been on the set. Luckily, Williams has shared a few of his images, including a good shot of Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson sharing a laugh. Another image features Hardy drenched from some heavy rain. Hardy is seen in another image with director Andy Serkis. Like most of the photographs we've seen from the set, these do not give anything away about the story or any specific plot points.

Venom was expected to be a huge movie, but those expectations dropped dramatically when the movie hit theaters. Fans and critics were disappointed in standalone movie and its story. However, the project ended up having major success overseas, especially in China. All of that success guaranteed that a sequel would be made, but Tom Hardy and crew are hoping for something a lot darker than the first installment. The first movie is filled with dark humor and suffers with a PG-13 rating. There are a ton of Marvel fans hoping that the sequel will take on an R-rating to properly introduce Carnage on the big screen.

As for Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady, he is a major mystery at this point in time. Venom 2 producer Avi Arad talked about the addition of Carnage back in 2018. "He's a tortured soul," says Arad. He went on to pose some questions about the villainous character and how he will be portrayed on the big screen. "Was he born like that, or it's someone we should feel for, because if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot." It seems comic book fans may have some sympathy for Kasady when the sequel hits theaters.

Taking a villain and making audiences feel something for the character isn't always so easy to do. Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War did an excellent job at framing Thanos as a sympathetic character. There were a lot of MCU fans who felt for Thanos and backed his mission. With that being said, Venom 2 is going to have to pull off a lot of work to make it work for Cletus Kasady as he faces off against Eddie Brock. Hopefully Andy Serkis is putting together something much deeper than the first installment, which will allow for Woody Harrelson to fully embrace the darkness of his character. You can check out the behind-the-scenes images below, thanks to Greg Williams' Instagram account.