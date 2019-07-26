Andy Serkis is reportedly one of the directors Sony is hoping takes on Venom 2. Ruben Fleischer helmed the first installment, which went on to earn over $856 million at the global box office, but he will not be returning. The movie was not well-received by critics and a decent amount of fans, but it really took off overseas and gave Sony a box office monster. The studio is currently on track to have Spider-Man: Far From Home become its highest grossing movie of all time after recently passing the $1 billion mark.

Sony reportedly wants to have the Venom 2 production start before November of this year. According to a new report, Andy Serkis met with top executives at Sony this week about directing the sequel. Serkis got his start directing while working on The Hobbit trilogy as a second unit director and then released his directorial debut Breathe in 2017. Serkis went on to direct the gritty Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, which was made for Warner Bros., but later released by Netflix. Serkis is arguably best known for playing Gollum in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy from 2002 to 2004.

With that being said, Andy Serkis could be a great choice to direct Venom 2. He definitely knows what he's doing when it comes to working with motion capture and CGI from his work as Gollum, Caesar from the Rise of the Planet of the Apes trilogy, and Supreme Leader Snoke from the latest Star Wars trilogy. However, this has not been confirmed at this time. There reportedly is no deal on the table as of this writing, but there will more than likely be one soon since the studio wants to get the production moving by the end of the year.

Venom 2 was written by Kelley Marcel and it will see the return of Tom Hardy. It is also expected that Woody Harrelson will return as Cletus Kasady, the infamous serial killer who later becomes Carnage. Fans are hoping to see a lot more of Carnage this time around. Michelle Williams is also expected to return. Marvel fans are also hoping this will all end up with a meeting between Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the future.

Venom 2 is all set to hit theaters on October 2nd, 2020. Bumblebee director Travis Knight and Rupert Wyatt are also reportedly in talks to direct the sequel. With this fall coming up fast, a director will probably be announced within the next few weeks in order to get everything prepared in time. With production expected to begin by November, it's only a matter of time before we start to see the set photos roll in. We'll just have to wait and see who Sony decides to go with. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to reveal the Andy Serkis and Venom 2 news.