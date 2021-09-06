Venom: Let There Be Carnage is going to be released in theaters earlier than we thought, providing a slice of good news to Marvel fans who've long been eagerly anticipating the sequel. Thanks to the pandemic, the Venom sequel has had a lot of trouble staying committed to a release date, recently getting delayed to Oct. 15 for a head-to-head opening with Halloween Kills. Now, Sony has announced that Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been officially moved up to Oct. 1.

This latest release date change follows the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which just premiered in theaters. The Marvel movie pulled in $75.5 million over the weekend with a $90 million haul for its first four days of release, obliterating the Labor Day weekend box office record in spite of the pandemic. This success likely helped convince Sony that people are still willing to head to the theaters for the right movies, and there's certainly enough excitement surrounding the release of Venom 2.

Other studios have been similarly delaying big releases, as Paramount was not willing to take any chances. The studio recently pushed back Top Gun: Maverick from its planned November premiere and set it for a release on 2022's Memorial Day weekend. The sequels Jackass Forever and Mission: Impossible 7 have also gotten delays amid the uncertainty over the state of movie theaters and rising covid cases.

Andy Serkis directs Venom: Let There Be Carnage, succeeding original Venom helmer Ruben Fleischer. Original co-writer Kelly Marcel returned to pen the screenplay which was crafted with star Tom Hardy. Marcel has previously spoken about how involved Hardy was with the story, as he became very passionate about the movies and hisEddie Brock character following the success of Venom in 2018.

"This is new for him, to get credit, but it's not new for him to be this involved. He's absolutely 100 percent committed to everything that he does," Marcel told Empire. "He's married to Venom. He loves this character. He's very involved in what he thinks should happen." The writer added: "We spent months breaking the story together on FaceTime, riffing on ideas, seeing what worked, seeing what didn't. Then I took everything we spoke about and holed up somewhere for three months quietly, knocking out a script."

Along with Hardy in the lead role, Venom: Let There Be Carnage also brings in Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, the serial killer who becomes host to the alien symbiote Carnage. Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham also star. Marcel and Hardy produced with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker. The movie is rated PG-13, and though that has disappointed some fans hoping for an R rating, it's worth noting that the original found great success with its PG-13 rating.

As of now, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be released in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021. We will see if something ends up happening to change that date once again over the course of this month, but let's just hope the release date is final this time. This news comes to us from Variety.