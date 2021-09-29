PlayStation has just released a 4 minute clip of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, revealing the birth of Carnage and his take down of the entire death sentence crew. No one is safe when serial killer Cletus Kasady on his execution day receives his deadly dose. Deadly for them!

They gave us a taste yesterday, with the bloody branches springing from under his skin and a flash of what he's to become, but holy symbiote smokes, I was not ready for that take down. The tongue! When they say Carnage, the mean it! Cletus says, "Enjoy the show," as his 'final words.' Don't mind if we do!

Directed by Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, based on a story she wrote with Tom Hardy, Venom: Let There Be Carnage stars Tom Hardy as both Eddie Brock and his alien alter ego Venom alongside Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady AKA Carnage.

Recently Tom Hardy sat down with the A.V. Club to discuss the lukewarm reviews from the critics coupled with an audience who was ready for more. He listened to the fans when he set out to create the next tale. "We watched with bated breath to see how (Venom) was taken by the audiences and critics," Hardy says. "Critics didn't really like it so much, but the audience did respond. We looked at what they were responding to and also what we were passionate about and some of the things that they love are the things that we knew we wanted in the first one."

Hardy wanted Venom: Let There Be Carnage to delve deeper into the relationship between Eddie Brock and Venom. "We want to go on a journey with them and see whether they develop. It's not just 'man attacked by a parasite.' He thinks he has a tropical disease and he's dying and he's not. He's just got a really friendly big alien that lives in him, but who is also really dangerous. So what happens next?"

Hardy compares Eddie and Venom to The Odd Couple's Oscar and Felix, saying they're like "flatmates that are not getting on well at all. They have very different ideas and opinions about the world and are rubbing against each other in a very small apartment. Two lovers argue, a married couple argues... our two roommates are kind of asexual characters that are forced to live with one another."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage picks up over a year after the events of Venom. Investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution. The wait is almost over! Catch it in theaters October 1. That's just two sleeps away!