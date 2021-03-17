The wait for Venom 2is going to be a few months longer than we thought. Sony's Columbia Pictures has reportedly pushed back Venom: Let Their Be Carnage to its new premiere date on Sept. 17, about three months later than its previously-scheduled release on June 25. This is also not the first delay the anticipated project has seen, as the sequel was originally set for an October 2020 premiere before the pandemic shut down movie theaters worldwide.

Andy Serkis directs Venom 2 using a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, who served as a co-writer on the original movie. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, the investigative journalist who serves as the host of an alien symbiote that gives him a violent alter-ego known as Venom. Woody Harrelson also stars as Cletus Kasady, a demented serial killer who similarly becomes the host of an alien symbiote known as Carnage.

Venom 2 also stars Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Reid Scott as Dan Lewis, and Naomie Harris as Shriek. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker produced.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the first Venom was a sleeper hit when it was released in theaters in 2018. The movie was a tremendous success at the box office, pulling in over $856 million worldwide to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Though critical reception was mixed, Hardy received a lot of particular praise for his take on Eddie Brock. Fleischer was bummed by the negative reviews, though he's excited to see where Serkis takes the franchise next with Hardy and Harrelson.

"If anything, I would have changed the critics' reaction to it," Fleischer told Fandom in 2019. " I was really bummed that people didn't like it because it's a crowdpleasing movie and I'm not sure if there was just blowback against Sony or people just worship Marvel. But I was really surprised that the critics [were gunning for it] because audiences really enjoyed the movie. And so many people who've seen it just appreciated that it was a fun superhero movie. So I was a little surprised. I don't know what they were expecting."

Fleischer then added of Serkis: "I was kinda happy to let somebody else take over. And I'm excited to see what he does with it."

Meanwhile, Columbia Pictures also pulled another one of its projects from the release schedule entirely. Man From Toronto, the new action movie starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, has been yanked from its scheduled Sept. 17 release date with Venom 2 taking its place. At this time, the studio hasn't yet marked a new premiere date for Man From Toronto.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now scheduled to be released on Sept. 17, 2021, with the full suite of 3D, Imax, and premium large-screen formats. Also set to open on that day is the Universal and Dreamworks Animation movie The Boss Baby: Family Business. For those still hoping to see a blockbuster movie on the weekend of June 25, Universal's F9 is now slated to drop on that day after it was pushed back from its Memorial Day weekend premiere. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.