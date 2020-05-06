Woody Harrelson is a twisted version of Carnage in some new Venom 2 fan art. Marvel fans were beyond excited to see Harrelson's Cletus Kassaday at the end of the first installment, which was well before a sequel had been officially announced. Going off of the domestic box office numbers, along with critical and fan response, it didn't look like Venom: Let There Be Carnage was ever going to happen. However, the international box office, mainly thanks to China, guaranteed Tom Hardy was going to go head to head with Harrelson's Carnage.

While it's going to be a minute before we're able to see Woody Harrelson as Carnage in Venom 2, we have a good look at what he could look like on the big screen. Artist spdrmnkyxxiii, who also brought us Tom Holland meeting the Symbiote, is the one behind the new art teasing Harrelson as Carnage. The Symbiote is just starting to take over and we can still see most of Cletus Kassaday's face, which looks a little disturbing. Once again, spdrmnkyxxiii has gone with the clouded white eyeball, adding to creepy vibe.

While we have yet to officially see Woody Harrelson's Carnage in Venom 2, this new fan art is probably pretty close to the final design, at least when compared to what Tom Hardy looked like in the first installment. However, director Andy Serkis may have gone in a completely different direction for the villain in his version of the story, we just don't know at the moment. On the other hand, we have seen unofficial images of Harrelson on the set, proving that the wild hair from the first installment is gone.

Venom 2 was supposed to open in theaters this October, but it has since been pushed back for obvious reasons. Though it looks like major theater chains could open up this July, Sony isn't taking any chances with the sequel. With the global box office success of the first movie, the new summer 2021 release date may be a better fit, especially with Woody Harrelson on board as Cletus Kassady/Carnage. Even Marvel fans who weren't into the first installment are curious to see what Carnage will look like on the big screen.

Venom was not as dark as some comic book fans were hoping for, including Tom Hardy. It is believed that the actor was helping with the writing process to ensure that some darkness was going to creep into Venom 2. While the wait has gotten a lot longer than originally anticipated, this does give Andy Serkis and crew a lot of extra time to work out the kinks and to make sure they deliver exactly what they want to the fans. While we wait for the first trailer to drop, you can check out the Venom 2 fan art below, thanks to spdrmnkyxxiii's Instagram account.