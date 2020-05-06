Excitement for Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is palpable, and though it has been delayed until next year, fans can now fill the gap with this fan-made trailer that brings Tom Holland's Spider-Man into the fray. Not only pitting Tom Hardy's symbiote-infused anti-hero against Woody Harrelson's villainous Carnage, the trailer also puts Spidey in the famous black suit, giving him all the torment that comes with it.

The fan trailer uses footage of Tom Holland from his previous appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the iconic comic book character but cleverly alters his suit to appear black. This gives him the classic symbiote suit from his comics mythos, last seen in live-action in 2007's Spider-Man 3.

Alongside Peter Parker's journey, the trailer also imagines Harrelson's escape from prison and bonding with the symbiote Carnage might look like, with Hardy's Eddie Brock tracking him down. The trailer is a pretty dark, intense take on the story, and could very well be what the actual Venom: Let There Be Carnage looks like. Minus the heavy inclusion of Spider-Man, of course.

Rumors have been circulating for some time that Holland could make an appearance, and though it is far from confirmed, it has been long known that the character can now appear in both the MCU and Sony Pictures' Universe of Marvel Characters due to a deal between the studios, with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige suggesting that a crossover could happen shortly after the deal was reached.

"I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold."

Last October, Venom director Ruben Fleischer confirmed that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will meet Tom Hardy's Venom at some point, and though it is not yet known when this will take place, as it stands now, the Sony universe looks to be slowly crossing over, with Michael Keaton's Spider-Man: Homecoming villain Adrian Toomes aka The Vulture appearing in the upcoming Morbius. Though whether this means Spidey himself will feature in the upcoming Venom sequel remains to be seen.

The first Venom introduced audiences to Tom Hardy's crusading journalist Eddie Brock as he tries to take down Carlton, the CEO of the shady corporation the Life Foundation. While investigating dodgy experiments and illegal human trials, Brock unwittingly gets merged with a symbiotic alien with lethal abilities. The two share a peculiar bond, but over the course of the movie, this becomes an inspiring cross-species bromance for the ages.

The sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, brings back Woody Harrelson as the murderous criminal Cletus Kasady, who appeared in a Venom post-credits scene. Kasady obtains his own symbiote, and together they become the evil supervillain Carnage. The movie is being directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, and stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom alongside Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 25, 2021, delayed from an initial October 2020 release date due to the ongoing global situation. This comes to us from Billy Crammer. Ultraraw26 also has some fun fan art on Instagram depicting this fight.