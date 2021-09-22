Sony Pictures has just debuted a brand new IMAX poster for Venom: Let There Be Carnage! The poster reveals the two main symbiotes going face-to-face in a brutal fight. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 film is set to release next month after receiving several delays. Check out the new IMAX motion poster below.

What happens when #Venom and #Carnage collide? Experience Carnage to the max on October 1 when @VenomMovie hits IMAX theatres. Until then, feast your eyes on the exclusive IMAX artwork. Don’t wait. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/4IhSyfJZ9Kpic.twitter.com/gCTVESOXEP — IMAX (@IMAX) September 21, 2021

With Sony's Venom becoming a breakout hit back in 2018, fans have been eagerly awaiting the second chapter in Eddie Brock's story. Early reactions for the sequel have been overwhelming positive thus far, with fans now being excited more than ever to finally watch the delayed Marvel adventure. Venom: Let There Be Carnage picks up well over a year after the first movie, and finds Eddie and Venom still adjusting to living together. Their progress is disrupted by the arrival of another, far more fearsome symbiote named Carnage, who quickly takes on serial killer Cletus Kasady as a host.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a 2021 American superhero film featuring the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The film is produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures, and is distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is intended to be the second film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, and the direct sequel to Venom (2018). The film is directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, based on a story she wrote with Tom Hardy who stars as Eddie Brock. Andy Serkis was hired as director in August 2019, partly due to his experience working with CGI and motion-capture technology, which was an important part of portraying Venom and Carnage in the upcoming film.

Alongside Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson are set to star in the sequel. Venom was intended to be the start of a new shared universe, and plans for a sequel had began during production on the first film. Woody Harrelson was cast to make a brief appearance as Cletus Kasady at the end of Venom with the intention of him becoming the villain Carnage in the upcoming sequel. The official synopsis for Venom: Let There Be Carnage reads as, After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.

Filming for Venom: Let There Be Carnage took place at Leavesden Studios in England from November 2019 to February 2020, with additional filming in San Francisco. The upcoming film already had a screening for fans in London on September 14, 2021. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on October 1, 2021, after being delayed from its initial October 2020 release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tom Hardy has confirmed in August 2018 that he has also signed on to star in a third Venom film. It has also been confirmed that Venom and Spider-Man will eventually meet at some point in the near future.