Rumors are continuing to circulate that Tom Holland's Spider-Man, or at least Peter Parker, will make an appearance in the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Well, if that does indeed come to pass, this fanmade R-rated poster does not bode well for our friendly neighborhood wallcrawler. In a post on their social media account, digital artist Yadvender Singh Rana, aka ultraraw26, unveiled their artwork that depicts the anti-hero Venom enjoying his favorite snack at the expense of Spidey's, well, life.

"So in the drama news few days back,@tomhardy shared this picture of a very hungry looking venom's zoomed in shot, chewing through a red and blue spider. Now the drama in this scenario, is that he ended up deleting the post due to reasons unknown. Maybe it was too PG for Instagram."

"But I don't think that it was some kind of a spoiler. I mean, Sony is desperately trying to establish the spider universe with all its characters intact. So us seeing something like this in a movie is never ever going to happen. But we can fantasize, can't we? Well, given the fact that I'm an artist and that it's my job to provide content for your eyes to feast on, here's a little rendition of a zoomed out shot of how that scene could've looked like. Keep chewing everyone."

As the artist briefly explains, the poster was inspired by a post made by Venom star Tom Hardy, who shared then quickly deleted a similar image of the two characters engaging in a similar gory engagement. This came shortly after Hardy shared the official logo for Venom: Let The Be Carnage, the highly anticipated Venom follow-up. The artist behind that violent image remains unknown at this stage, but it appears Hardy took a screenshot of the image of Spider-Man being quite brutally devoured by Venom and posted it to his account, before removing it very mysteriously.

Of course, despite the image provided by Hardy and this new fan art, it is very unlikely that Spider-Man would meet his end in this way should the two characters ever meet. However, if they do ever form what is sure to be a tenuous crime-fighting relationship, there is no reason why Venom could not fantasize about partaking in his favorite meal, before quick-cutting back to reality, with a confused Spider-Man wondering why Venom is staring at him with a hungry look in his eye.

The first Venom introduced audiences to Tom Hardy's crusading journalist Eddie Brock as he tries to take down Carlton, the CEO of the shady corporation the Life Foundation. While investigating dodgy experiments and illegal human trials, Brock unwittingly gets merged with a symbiotic alien with lethal abilities. The two share a peculiar bond, but over the course of the movie, this becomes an inspiring cross-species bromance for the ages.

The sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, brings back Woody Harrelson as the murderous criminal Cletus Kasady, who appeared in a Venom post-credits scene. Kasady obtains his own symbiote, and together they become the evil supervillain Carnage. The movie is being directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, and stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom alongside Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage title has gained fans while losing others. The sequel is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 25, 2021, delayed from an initial October 2020 release date due to the ongoing global situation. This comes to us from Yadvender Singh Rana's Instagram.