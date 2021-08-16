Venom: Let There be Carnage may have been pushed back to an October release, but Sony took the opportunity to release two new posters for the movie to make a final confirmation of the Spider-Man spinoff's new October 15 date. The posters give an up close and personal look at the brutal battle that is about to commence on screen between the pair of symbiotes, Tom Hardy's Venom and Woody Harrelson's Carnage. The latest round of promotional material comes on the back of the new trailer which arrived earlier in the month just prior to the movie's release date being delayed again.

Shooting was completed on the movie back in February 2020 with the original release slated for October 2020. Due to the Covid pandemic, the movie was pushed back to a September 2021 release, but even that didn't hold as this month it was moved again due to the rise in Delta Variant cases making movie studios jittery about releasing their biggest offerings.

Director Andy Serkis has previous talked about bringing the characters to life in an interview with IGN. He said, ""This character was so much fun to work on in design and to take [from] the comic world. It was wonderful having the opportunity to take this character that's never been seen before on screen, as much as you do get to know him in our story and to really play with the physicality, how he moves, how he extrudes his tentacles. In the same way that Cletus is manipulative psychologically and physically, he can take your energy and completely shift it for you. So we wanted the whole movement style to be very idiosyncratic and off-kilter and strange, and you just can't pin him down. It would be like trying to have a fight with an octopus, basically."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage picks up from the post-credit threads of the 2018 movie which brought Tom Hardy to the Sony Marvel Universe, and is in part being rumored to set up a much more expansive villain-verse that will include Spider-Man: Homecoming's Vulture, played by Michael Keaton, and it is also expected that a crossover with January's release of Morbius will also add to that expansion.

With so many superhero franchises developing into more than just a single movie/character experience, Sony are keen to emulate Disney's Marvel Universe with their rather more limited range of the characters such as Venom, and there is still a strong belief that at some point, after Tom Holland's Spider-Man is done in the MCU, that there will be a full crossover of the properties, which is great news for fans, but really just sounds like another huge headache for the legal teams.

Venom brought in a gross of $850 million worldwide on its release, which set a short lived record for the biggest box office October release in history - Joker snatched that crown the following year. While under usual circumstances, the push back to October would likely mean Venom would have a shot at reclaiming his title, however at the moment Sony will probably just take whatever they can get when cinemagoers finally get to see the symbiote back on the big screen.