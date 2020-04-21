Sony Pictures has finally revealed the official title for Venom 2, as well as when we can expect to see it in theaters. The highly-anticipated superhero sequel is titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Woody Harrelson will be portraying the iconic Marvel Comics villain Carnage, aka Cletus Kasady, this time around. Tom Hardy will also be returning as Eddie Brock/Venom when the movie arrives in theaters next summer.

Previously, it was suspected that Venom 2 would hit theaters on October 2 of this year. Though Sony never formally announced that to be the case, the date was held for an untitled Marvel sequel, and this was the only project on the studio's slate that fit the bill. In any event, the Marvel adaptation will now hit theaters on June 25, 2021. That puts it right in the heart of the summer movie season. Previously, Warner Bros.' The Batman had occupied that date, but the project has suffered a filming delay as a result of the widespread production shutdown and was pushed to October 2021. Sony was quick to plant its flag on that date instead.

Interestingly, this will put two of the studio's biggest blockbusters within spitting distance of one another. As of right now, the untitled Spider-Man 3, which serves as a sequel to last year's smash hit Spider-Man: Far From Home, is set to arrive on July 16, 2021. That leaves just a few weeks between the massive comic book movies. That said, Tom Holland's next Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure had been scheduled to begin filming in July. That may end up getting delayed, given the production shutdown. If that happens, the release date could very well be pushed back.

Plot details largely remain under wraps for the sequel right now. Aside from centering on the villain Carnage, Naomie Harris (Skyfall, Moonlight) and Stephen Graham (The Irishman, Snatch) are on board as newcomers to the cast. Harris is said to be playing the villain Shriek, who is Cletus Kasady's girlfriend in the comics. Michelle Williams will also be reprising her role as Anne Weying, which means we may well be seeing some more She-Venom action. Andy Serkis (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, Breathe) is directing. Ruben Fleischer directed the original but, for scheduling reasons, couldn't return for the follow-up.

2018's Venom proved to be a much larger than expected hit, earning $853 million at the global box office. This, despite the fact that many critics weren't particularly kind to the Marvel Comics adaptation. Sony has several other Spider-Man spin-off movies in the works, such as Morbius, which is headlined by Jared Leto and looks to have some major connections to the MCU. That movie has also been pushed back. It was originally supposed to arrive in June of this year, but will instead debut in March 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on Venom: Let There Be Carnage come to light. This news was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.