Some potential plot details for Venom 2 have surfaced online. The sequel has been filming, somewhat quietly, since late last year, but we haven't heard much in terms of specifics about the movie, which will see Tom Hardy return as Eddie Brock/Venom. We know that Carnage will be the main villain but, beyond that, it's largely a mystery. However, if these plot details prove to be true, we could be looking at a rather dark follow-up to the 2018 Marvel Comics adaptation.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for Venom 2. Read on at your own risk. When last we saw Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrellson), aka Carnage, was in the post-credit scene at the end of Venom. He was locked away safely in prison. According to a new report, the state of California intends to execute Cletus for his deadly crimes. Before that happens, he makes a jailbreak alongside Frances Louise Barrison aka Shriek (Naomie Harris). In the comics, Shriek is in a relationship with Cletus. It isn't clear yet if their relationship will be somewhat established already, or if this is how they will become acquainted.

It also hasn't been revealed if Cletus will have his symbiote yet, so he may be breaking out just as a man, not yet as Carnage. The other key plot point helps connect Cletus to Eddie Brock a bit more firmly. Tom Hardy, at one point, posted a set photo of the remnants of an orphanage, St. Estes Home For Boys, then subsequently deleted it in a hurry. There was likely a good reason for this. Apparently, this is the orphanage where Cletus grew up before it burnt down. As Eddie comes to find out through his investigations, Cletus was the one responsible for burning the establishment down, an act that resulted in the deaths of 12 people.

Andy Serkis is stepping behind the camera to direct Venom 2. He is known best for his work on-screen in franchises like Lord of the Rings, Star Wars and Planet of the Apes. Aside from Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams will return as well. Stephen Graham (The Irishman, Snatch) is part of the new ensemble and, though unconfirmed, there are rumors that Tom Holland's Peter Parker may be making a cameo appearance. But don't bet on that just yet.

Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer, went on to be a much larger than expected hit, grossing $855 million worldwide. This, despite the fact that it was largely panned by critics. Audiences simply didn't care and they turned up in droves to see it. The difference with the sequel is that they may be going the R-rated route, as opposed to PG-13, but again, that has yet to be totally confirmed. Sony hasn't announced the release date yet, but it's expected that Venom 2 will arrive on October 2. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via HN Entertainment.