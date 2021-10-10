If you haven't yet watched Venom: Let There Be Carnage and stuck around after the credits, be warned that there are MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD. While the breakout success of 2018's Venom movie proved that the tentacled anti-hero enjoys a broad appeal, at least part of that appeal lies in the fact that Venom is part of the Spider-Man mythology, which means there is plenty of opportunity for the two characters to have a juicy crossover at some point.

Now, the post-credit scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has confirmed that crossover is definitely going to happen. In an interview with ComicBook.com, the director of the movie, Andy Serkis, explained how the end-credits scene has changed the MCU forever by heralding an upcoming "collision" between the two separate Marvel superhero cinematic franchises.

"We wanted to leave the audience knowing that these universes are going to somehow collide and we wanted to do it in such a way that it still leaves so much open and we're not timing anything. The portal is not being crossed fully. It's opening up more questions, I suppose, rather than sort of firmly saying [anything]....It is a tease. It's a tease, in the fullest sense of the word."

Ever since the sequel to Venom was confirmed two years ago, fans had begun to feverishly speculate whether the movie would have Tom Hardy's Venom/Eddie Brock meet Tom Holland's Spider-Man/Peter Parker. Hardy added fuel to the fire by briefly posting a piece of fan art depicting Venom meeting Spider-Man on his Instagram page.

Once it became known that the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home would deal with the multiverse in some fashion, the speculations grew even more rife. There were reports of Tom Holland being seen on the sets of Venom: Let There Be Carnage while shooting a brief cameo for the movie.

As it turns out, the cameo happens in a much more roundabout fashion. In the Venom 2 post-credit scene, we see Eddie Brock lying in bed watching television and talking to his symbiote alter-ego. Suddenly the room undergoes a metamorphosis while music plays in the background similar to what can be heard when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) uses a spell.

After the metamorphosis, the changed television set starts playing a report showing Tom Holland's Spider-Man and exposing his secret identity. Venom slowly and suggestively licks the tv screen while the teen superhero is shown onscreen, indicating that the symbiote already feels an affinity for his greatest rival from the comics.

The general theory regarding the entire scene is that the multiverse spell we see Doctor Strange using in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home somehow affected Eddie's reality and brought him into the MCU. This would also leave the door open for Jared Leto's Morbius and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven the Hunter to join the party after their universes get jumbled up together.

For now, fans can rejoice in the news that not only are Venom and Spidey heading for an epic showdown but the scandalous symbiote is also bringing his anti-hero energy into the much more straight-laced MCU. With Deadpool also dropping into the larger cinematic universe, things are starting to look mighty interesting for MCU fans. This comes to us from ComicBook.com.