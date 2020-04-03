Despite receiving a critical lashing, Venom ran away with both the box office and fan approval when it was released back in 2018. With the upcoming follow-up Venom 2 now pretty high on everyone's 'must-watch' list, a new fan-made poster gives us a taste of what fans can expect from the symbiote versus symbiote sequel.

Following the release of what turned out to be a handful of fake leaked shots from a supposed trailer, freelance digital artists Yadvender Singh Rana has created the kind of spectacle that audiences are sure to marvel at when Tom Hardy's anti-hero Venom trades gooey blows with the movie's villain, Carnage, played by a returning Woody Harrelson.

"By now, most of you must've seen some 'leaked' shots from an upcoming Venom 2 trailer. To be honest, the treatment of the carnage symbiote looks comic accurate. I definitely want to see Carnage tear off the Venom symbiote off of Eddie brock in that one..So here I've rendered a scene inspired from Andrew Wildman's 'Venom-Carnage unleashed' issue cover."

The talented artist has taken inspiration from a specific comic book cover by Andrew Wildman that for them perfectly captures the kind of symbiote action they want to see in Venom 2. In the image, the psychopathic Carnage is sporting the kind of terrifying smile that fans of the character associate with him. His sharp teeth threaten and his big, white, gleeful eyes petrify as he tears the Venom symbiote off of Tom Hardy's more vulnerable Eddie Brock.

The crimson antagonist clearly has the upper hand, as he no doubt will in the movie itself, as he separates Brock from his extraterrestrial companion. Despite defeating a few similarly symbiotic villains in the first Venom, fans of the comic are expecting Venom's arch-enemy Carnage to live up to his comic book counterpart and provide Brock/Venom with the greatest threat they have ever faced.

Venom 2 recently wrapped its principal photography back in February with the movie scheduled to hit theaters in October of this year. However, it was recently announced that Morbius, a movie which is said to take place in the same universe as Venom, has been pushed back to March 2021. Therefore, it would not come as too much of a surprise if Venom 2 follows suit and is delayed due to ongoing global circumstances. After all, the current situation has already caused the delay of many high-profile releases. At present, there has been no word of any postponement to the Venom 2 release date, though this could be due to the October date never having been officially released.

The first Venom introduced audiences to journalist Eddie Brock, a broken man who has recently lost everything including his job and fiancée. Just when his life is at its lowest, he becomes host to an alien symbiote which results in extraordinary superpowers and transforming him into Venom. The details surrounding the much-anticipated sequel are still a closely guarded secret, but we do know that Brock and his violent alter ego will come up against Cletus Kasady, a serial killer who also becomes the host of an alien symbiote.

The movie is being directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, and stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom, alongside Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris. This exciting fan art comes to us from Yadvender Singh Rana who also gave us the recently trending artwork depicting Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider.