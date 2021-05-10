Along with the release of the brand-new Venom 2 trailer, a new poster and a few images for Sony sequel Let There Be Carnage has now been unveiled, teasing the ferocious action to come. The new poster is all sharp-teeth and big tongues as the two titular symbiotes clash, with a handful of images also showing off the warring extra-terrestrials and giving us our best look at Carnage yet.

Opening wide only in theaters September 24. #Venom: Let There Be Carnage pic.twitter.com/ZjoTx7pHqZ — New #Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Out Now (@VenomMovie) May 10, 2021

Following on from 2018's Venom, Let There Be Carnage} finds Tom Hardy reprising the role Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist who is the host of an alien symbiote that imbues him with super-human abilities and a violent alter-ego: Venom, who Hardy also plays. The main reason for the excitement around the sequel is the arrival of Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady AKA Carnage, a psychotic serial killer who also becomes the host of an alien symbiote known as Carnage. Teased during a post credits scene at the end of the first movie, this will fan-favorite supervillain Carnage's big screen debut, with fans excited to see what kind of violent mischief he'll be getting into.

Lord of the Ring star Andy Serkis will be at the helm of the Venom follow-up and has since revealed several details regarding the central relationship between Eddie Brock and Cletus Kasady. "They both had strange upbringings with strange relationships with their parents and their families. And there's an inherent loneliness that they both recognize in each other," Serkis says. "Cletus actually reaches out and will only speak to Eddie Brock. That's at the beginning of the story, we learned that he's the only one he'll speak to. And the cops, therefore, want Eddie to go in and investigate and try and discover where some of the bodies, some of the many bodies of Cletus's victims are."

Serkis, who obviously has a lot of experience with visual effects and particularly motion capture, also reveals that he had a great time bringing the character to life in live action, something which has not been done before. "This character was so much fun to work on in design and to take [from] the comic world," Serkis says. "It was wonderful having the opportunity to take this character that's never been seen before on screen, as much as you do get to know him in our story and to really play with the physicality, how he moves, how he extrudes his tentacles."

While the first Venom was savaged by critics, it made a huge impact at the box office, finding a very passionate fanbase and becoming the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2018, taking over $856 million worldwide. With Serkis in behind the camera and actors of Woody Harrelson and Tom Hardy's calibre at the center (as well as the actions that's sure to come from their alien pals being at each other's throats, of course) Venom: Let There Be Carnage has a lot of potential and will no doubt make a big impact.

Due to the ongoing global situation, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was delayed from an October 2020 release and is now scheduled to be released in the United States on September 24, 2021.