It's official, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is rated PG-13. In a disappointing blow to those fans who had been hoping for a more violent, R-rated outing for the symbiote anti-hero, the Venom sequel has now been given a rating of PG-13 by the MPAA for "intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references."

Much like the previous installment, 2018's Venom, which also received a rating of PG-13 "for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for language," Venom: Let There Be Carnage has once again aimed for a wider net, which no doubt will sadden those who had hoped the follow-up would continue the trend of R-rated comic book movies set by the likes of Deadpool and Logan. Though while many will now be worried that Venom, and particularly Carnage, will have been neutered for their first big screen battle, the tease of "intense sequences of violence and action," and "disturbing material" should hopefully go some way to assuage these concerns.

Picking up over a year after the events of the first Venom, investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.

Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, and based on a story she wrote with Tom Hardy who reprises the dual role of both Eddie Brock and Venom. "They are now what is, in effect, the Odd Couple stage of their relationship," Serkis previously revealed regarding the ongoing, mismatched relationship between Eddie and Venom in the sequel. "They've been together for... a year and a half, say, since the last story. And they're figuring out how to be with each other. And it's like living with this maniac toddler. Eddie is really struggling. He can't concentrate. He's trying to get on with work. And he, of course, only thinks about himself anyway, on the whole."

Starring alongside Hardy are Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris and Stephen Graham, with Woody Harrelson reprising the role of Cletus Kasady. Making his first appearance during a post-credits scene at the end of Venom, Harrelson will now be let off the leash, transforming into the maniacal Carnage for the fan-favorite villain's big screen debut.

Recent rumors of another delay to release have reportedly been greatly exaggerated, with sources claiming that Venom: Let There Be Carnage will not be pushed back thanks to the overwhelmingly popularity of his arch-enemy, Spider-Man. "The unprecedented enthusiasm is also a welcome sign for Sony Pictures, which is committed to an exclusive theatrical release for "No Way Home" on Dec. 17, despite recent less-than-blockbuster returns for theatrical releases as COVID cases continue to rise due to the delta variant," a recent report claimed. "Sony recently pushed its other upcoming comic book feature, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, from September to October (although a studio insider says rumors the film will move further to 2022 are not true)."

Thus, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on October 15, 2021. Venom: Let There Be Carnage's PG-13 rating comes courtesy of the MPA via Comicbook.com.