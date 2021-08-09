Although many believed that the time for delayed movie releases was done with when cinemas reopened a few months ago, it seems that more and more big movies are starting to see delays affecting a number of different areas around the world. The latest to be hit by an international delay is Venom: Let Their Be Carnage, which has seen the release in New Zealand pushed back from September 23 to October 14.

The first sign that something was afoot began when fans spotted that the latest trailer for the Tom Hardy superhero movie sequel had omitted a release date despite the first trailer including one. As of now, the US release still seems to be slated for September 24, but with other parts of the world already having moved the release it seems that there could always be a shift coming for North America as well.

Much of the last year was spent watching movies have their release dates shifted constantly, with some such as Daniel Craig's final James Bond movie No Time To Die receiving several delayed before finally, seemingly, settling on a date. When theaters began opening up this year, there was a certain trepidation about the first movies to appear on the big screen in over a year, but when the likes of Black Widow opened, many believed that it was full steam ahead for the planned releases of the future.

The arrival of the Delta Variant and a rise in Covid cases has seen numbers start to drop again in cinemas, with movies seeing Day and Date theatrical and streaming releases making as much money from the streaming part as from their cinema efforts, and many studios are now once again worried about the impact this will have on the big releases that they are relying in to bring in large chunks of their recent lost revenue.

Clifford the Big Red Dog is one of the most recent movies to see a full release delay, while Arthurian legend movie The Green Knight had its UK release indefinitely delayed when it was pulled from schedules at last moment. While Sony have yet to make an announcement about Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with New Zealand already pushing back the movie's release it is likely that more territories will follow suit.

The main issue for Sony, is that unlike many of the other big studios they do not have an in-house streaming platform to help the release of their movies if the theatrical prospect is showing signs of being on shaky ground. With many movies such as Ghostbusters: Afterlife having been stuck in limbo for a year, Sony are no doubt worried about what will happen if they are caught up in more release delays. A number of Sony movies such as The Mitchells vs the Machines and Vigo have found a home on Netflix after having their theatrical release canned, but with a film that has the scale and expectation of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the chances of them putting that out on a streaming platform only is probably something that we are not going to see anytime soon.