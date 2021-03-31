The now irritatingly familiar delays and push backs continue, with Sony announcing that upcoming Marvel sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will be released a week later than expected on September 24. The comic book follow-up was only given a new release date of September 17 just two weeks ago, with the studio clearly feeling a further delay was needed in order for the movie to make the best impact on the big screen.

This newest release date means Venom: Let There Be Carnage will now go up against the likes of Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the musical drama Dear Evan Hansen, and the Mark Wahlberg-led science fiction action flick, Infinite.

The first Venom hit screens back in 2018 and introduced audiences to Tom Hardy's crusading journalist Eddie Brock. A maverick investigative journalist, the story begins when Brock tries to take down Carlton, the CEO of the shady corporation the Life Foundation. While investigating suspicious experiments and illegal human trials, Brock unwittingly becomes merged with a violent symbiotic alien with lethal abilities.

The highly anticipated sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will find the Eddie Brock and his alien pal take on a new villain in the form of the murderous criminal Cletus Kasady, who obtains his own symbiote pal, and together they become the evil supervillain Carnage. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is all set to bring back Woody Harrelson as the character, who appeared in a Venom post-credits scene. Harrelson should provide an excellent villain to Tom Hardy's anti-hero, though here's hoping that the Zombieland star will have ditched the ridiculous wig this time.

While Venom was savaged by critics, it made a huge impact at the box office, becoming the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2018, taking over $856 million worldwide. With the addition of Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis on directing duties and Woody Harrelson as the fan-favorite villain, Carnage, Venom: Let There Be Carnage certainly has a lot of potential and will hopefully be worth the delays and push backs.

Fans are still awaiting a look at something official from the movie, like a trailer, with director Andy Serkis recently discussing the project while giving nothing away about when that might be. "I'm super excited about [the movie]. Again, it's not something I can particularly talk about right now because we're saving it for when everybody can go and enjoy it in the cinema," said Serkis. "I don't want to blow it or talk about it too much before then, but I've had a ball working on that film. It's been great. [It's] another bunch of brilliant actors, and it's headed up by another keen SAS man, Tom Hardy [Laughs]. I hope you won't feel disappointed. It was a real pleasure working on it... I think that's the question I get asked more than anything else: 'When is the Venom trailer coming out?' [Laughs]"

Venom: Let There Be Carnage sees Tom Hardy return as Eddie Brock/Venom, with the sequel continuing the mismatched pairs peculiar, yet endearing, bromance. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now scheduled to be released in the United States on September 24, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.