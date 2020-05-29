Venom 2 will begin filming again at some point. With the movie half-finished, Sony Pictures will need to get the cast and crew back together again to complete the sequel to 2018's blockbuster Marvel Comics adaptation. Business logistics aside, there is a general sense of nervousness from the cast and crew when it comes to the eventual return, per producer Dan Wilson.

The producer was recently interviewed as part of a larger piece detailing the uncertainty surrounding the future of movie and TV production following the current shutdown. Venom 2, officially titled Let There Be Carnage, is one of the biggest movies that had to halt filming in the interest of public health. Dan Wilson explains that the risk involved in returning to work is creating a nervous tension. Here's what Wilson had to say about it.

"Nobody wants to go into an environment that's going to be risky and that goes for crew members too. It's not just talent. It's everybody involved on set. There's a nervousness and that's natural and understandable. In the plans that we've discussed, they've certainly taken that into account and we'll see when we get there, I guess."

Until a vaccine is developed and made widely available, running a set will be tricky. Practicing social distancing and other recommended safety measures in an environment like that will be damn near impossible without a massive (and not to mention expensive) overall in the way things are done. Odds are, when Venom 2 and other movies do pick back up, the set will be a radically different place.

Tom Hardy is returning as Eddie Brock, with Woody Harrelson on board to play Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. Andy Serkis (Breathe, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) is in the director's chair. One issue big movies like this will face as Hollywood tries to get up and running again is securing talent. As Hutch Parker, producer of Logan and a former executive with 20th Century Fox and New Regency, explained, many actors are just going to take some time off.

"I've talked to some who are like, 'You know what? I'm taking a year off. I'm just sitting it out. It's particularly some older actors who don't want to put themselves more at risk. Others seem a little bit more confident and a little bit more eager. It does feel to me as we all watch the news and monitor what's going on in different parts of the country, that you're seeing the same diversity of reaction in our industry as we're seeing in the country at large."

The sequel was originally slated to arrive in October of this year. But the production delay as, well as the theater shutdown, forced Sony's hand and it was pushed to next summer. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will now arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Vanity Fair.