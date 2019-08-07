We have some new details on Venom 2. Andy Serkis, the man best known for helping to pioneer motion capture technology as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, has been tapped to direct the sequel, which was recently made official. Now, Serkis has shared some new details, including, rather interestingly, that Tom Hardy is co-writing the script.

Andy Serkis was recently at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. The actor-turned-director was asked about his new gig. It was revealed by Serkis that Tom Hardy, who stars as the titular Venom, aka Eddie Brock, is not only returning to star, but that he's actually involved in the writing process this time around, alongside Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey, Saving Mr. Banks). Here's what Serkis had to say about it.

"Tom is very involved with the writing with Kelly Marcel of the new story, so it's very much centered around their take."

This is a pretty interesting development. Tom Hardy was highly dedicated to the first Venom, which was directed by Ruben Fleischer, with the screenplay credited to Kelly Marcel, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. However, heading into the sequel, it's clear Hardy wants to take a more hands-on approach. And he probably has good reason for that.

Venom was a commercial behemoth, grossing $856 million worldwide. That said, it was also trashed by critics upon arrival, currently boasting a very poor 29 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Tom Hardy would likely want to see that change, if at all possible. Andy Serkis, for his part, while not saying much, laid out some of his plans, in vague terms, for what he hopes to do on Venom 2.

"I'm right at the beginning stages. I've got some very clear ideas about the journey I'd like to see visually and how we can take the characters into another dimension... I've known Tom for many years and always admired him hugely as an actor and producer. We've always wanted to work together directly. I'm deeply excited to work with Tom Hardy and to work with all the great actors who are involved in it. It's a fantastic franchise. I'm really honored to have been asked to direct it and it feels like it's a very contemporary story. I think it's going to be hopefully an extraordinary piece of cinema."

What we know for sure is, unfortunately, not all that much at this stage. Given the post-credit scene at the end of the first movie, it's all but assured that Woody Harrellson will be back as Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. It's not clear at present when Sony will begin production. It could be soon though, as the studio has an untitled Marvel movie slated for October 2020. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by Slash Film.