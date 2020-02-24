We've got some more set photos from Venom 2 which reveal our best look yet at Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. Woody Harrelson is returning to play the Marvel Comics villain, after being teased briefly in a post-credit scene in the first movie. As fans may well recall, Cletus was rocking a full head of curly red hair, thanks to a rather bold wig the actor was sporting. Cletus has been given a new hairdo and, be it for better or for worse, Harrelson will have a different wig on for the sequel.

Tom Hardy, who will be reprising his role as Eddie Brock/Venom in the sequel, previously showcased an image of Woody Harrelson's updated look, as did photographer Greg Williams. But these new set photos offer far and away our best glimpse at what's to come. We see Woody Harrelson in a Hawaiian shirt, with a white undershirt, skull necklace and black slacks. Cletus looks ready for a trip to Florida. Most importantly, we see that the hardened criminal has lost his big locks of red hair in favor of a shorter style that looks very much like a red toupe. It's up to the individual fan to decide which look is better suited to the character.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps for Venom 2, but we know that Venom and Carnage will square off on the big screen for the first time ever. Carnage is a fan-favorite villain from the pages of Marvel Comics, known for his appearances in major storylines such as Maximum Carnage. Cletus Kasaday, a brutal serial killer, bonds with a symbiote of his own and becomes Carnage. Since the symbiote amplifies the traits of its host, Carnage is even more savage than Venom.

Andy Serkis, known best for his on-screen work in franchises such as The Lord of the Rings and Planet of the Apes, is in the director's chair for the sequel. Ruben Fleischer, who helmed the first movie, couldn't return given his tight schedule shooting Zombieland: Double Tap. Serkis previously directed movies such as Breathe and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Other cast members include Naomie Harris (Skyfall, Rampage), Stephen Graham (The Irishman, Snatch) and Michelle Williams, who will be back as Anne Weying.

Sony has several other Spider-Man spin-off movies in the works, including Morbius, which stars Jared Leto and is set to arrive this summer. And, by the looks of it, will in some way be connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other projects in development will center on characters such as Kraven the Hunter, Spider-Woman, Nightwatch, Silver Sable and Black Cat. This is in response to 2018's Venom, which proved to be a much larger hit than expected, bringing in $856 million worldwide. Venom 2 is expected to hit theaters in October. Be sure to check out some of the set photos below, which were first shared by Just Jared.

