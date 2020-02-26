New set images from Venom 2 may reveal that Eddie Brock is being saved by another symbiote. The sequel is currently shooting up in San Francisco, California. We have seen quite a few unofficial images from the set make it online over the past several weeks, including new looks at Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady. Thankfully, the character has ditched the Sideshow Bob-style wig he had in the first installment, though his hair is still pretty weird.

The latest images from Venom 2 reveal some green screen work, along with Tom Hardy's stuntman. The stuntman is clearly portraying Eddie Brock in the images, which is normal, but it's what's going on behind him that is interesting. The stuntman is rigged with wires up in the air, with a mystery person behind him also rigged up with wires. The mystery person is in all black motion capture suit, leading one to believe that Hardy's Brock is being saved by another symbiote. It is not believed that Carnage is the one being portrayed in these aforementioned scenes.

This could lead to a potential third symbiote coming out in Venom 2. Riot appeared in the first installment, but was killed off, so the latest looks from the set more than likely show off another character. As for who that could be, that is a mystery since we're looking at out of context set images. However, since Woody Harrelson's Carnage is the villain, the mystery symbiote is not expected to be saving Eddie Brock from anything, though stranger things have happened. We'll just have to wait and see if the first trailer gives us any teases.

Venom 2 has been shooting for several months now and production is probably getting ready to wrap. Motion capture artist Andy Serkis is behind the camera this time around and he can be seen in some of the Venom 2 set images sharing a laugh with Woody Harrelson. It's going to be interesting to see the sequel under the direction of Serkis with the addition of Harrelson. Marvel fans are hoping that the movie is taking on a much darker tone than the first movie, which has been hinted at several times by Tom Hardy.

Whether or not Venom 2 comes with a darker tone remains to be seen. We have yet to see any official footage from the sequel, though that should change in the near future. The movie hits theaters this fall, so a trailer is surely already being worked on at this moment, working out the CGI kinks. But, how much is Sony going to tease when they start promoting the movie? We've already seen Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and his full transformation, so they'll probably have to tease Woody Harrelson's Carnage this time around. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. The latest looks from Venom 2 come to us from Just Jared.

