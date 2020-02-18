We've got a little something from the set of Venom 2 that should make fans of Carnage quite happy. While we didn't get to see the beloved villain appear in the first movie, he's poised to become the big bad in the sequel, with Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock squaring off against Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady, the man who becomes Carnage. A new set video has surfaced online that teases the arrival of Carnage during a tense action sequence.

The video sees Cletus standing next to his car. He's dressed in a black coat and Hawaiian shirt, the exact same outfit we saw in the recent image shared by Tom Hardy. As we can see, Cletus no longer has his massive head full of red hair, as glimpsed in the Venom post-credit scene.

A lawman stops Cletus, gun drawn and tells him to put his hands on his head. Gunshots erupt and yet, Woody Harrelson just stands there as if none of these bullets have phased him, as he holds his arms out wide. This can mean only one thing.

This almost certainly means Cletus has already bonded with a symbiote and will become Carnage at this moment, which would explain why the bullets aren't phasing him. When last we saw Cletus, he was locked up safely, or so it seemed, in prison. Plot details for the sequel are largely being kept under wraps, but a jailbreak seems necessary to make the showdown between Venom and Carnage possible. Perhaps Cletus manages to bond with a symbiote in prison, which aids him in his escape? We have heard rumors that Shriek, played by Naomie Harris, will aid Cletus in his get away.

Carnage is a brutal serial killer and one of the most unflinchingly violent villains in the Marvel Comics canon. Venom went the PG-13 route, and one has to wonder if the studio may be willing to go for the R-rated version this time around, as to not pull any punches. Andy Serkis (Breathe, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) is directing. Ruben Fleischer, who helmed the first movie, didn't return because production on Zombieland: Double Tap bumped up too closely, making it logistically not possible for him to do so. Michelle Williams will also be reprising her role as Anne Weying.

Venom was largely trashed by critics upon arrival, but was widely embraced by moviegoers around the world when it hit theaters in 2018. As such, it became a bigger than expected hit for Sony, grossing $856 million worldwide. The studio also has Morbius coming down the pipeline this year, which will expand its Spider-Man spin-off universe. Based on the trailer, and some recent marketing, it seems they will also be making strides to connect directly to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Venom 2 is expected to arrive in theaters on October 2. Be sure to check out the video for yourself from the venomiscoming Instagram.