Venom director Ruben Fleischer reveals that the Spider-Man crossover is what Sony is building towards. Tom Holland and Peter Parker have been in the news quite a bit lately. But, it looks like things are back to normal with Sony and Marvel Studios reaching an agreement. The agreement was made thanks to the dedication of Holland and the legion of passionate Marvel Cinematic Universe fans from all over the world. With Venom 2 getting ready to begin production, the talk of Holland meeting up with Tom Hardy has started to heat up, especially after Hardy recently posted a picture of himself in a Spider-Man costume on social media and quickly deleted it.

Ruben Fleischer is currently out promoting Zombieland: Double Tap and has answered a lot of questions about Venom and the upcoming sequel. Andy Serkis is taking over directing duties on Venom 2, but Fleischer knows what Sony's plan has been all along. Fleischer had this to say when asked about a possible Spider-Man crossover.

"That's where it's all going to lead. And that's the exciting thing, because we changed the origin of Venom... in the comics, he evolved from Spider-Man but because of the Marvel-Sony thing we weren't able to that. And so the thing I think it's building towards, and will be exciting to see, is when they actually do confront each other."

As for not directing Venom 2, Ruben Fleischer has no ill will towards the studio moving on with another director. "I was kinda happy to let somebody else take over. And I'm excited to see what (Serkis) does with it," says Fleischer. While last year's Venom was a box office smash, it was not a hit with critics at all. Fleischer was asked if he would change anything about his take on Eddie Brock and the Symbiote. He explains.

"If anything, I would have changed the critics' reaction to it. I was really bummed that people didn't like it because it's a crowd pleasing movie and I'm not sure if there was just blowback against Sony or people just worship Marvel. But I was really surprised that the critics (were gunning for it) because audiences really enjoyed the movie. And so many people who've seen it just appreciated that it was a fun superhero movie. So I was a little surprised. I don't know what they were expecting."

As for audiences really getting into Venom, that's debatable. A lot of comic book fans were disappointed by the cartoonish nature of the movie, especially when it was hyped with elements of R-rated horror before it hit theaters. We do know that Tom Hardy helped with the story this time around and they are gunning for a hard R-rating for Venom 2.

Tom Holland and Tom Hardy are going to meet up on the big screen, but it's unknown when it will officially go down now. There is a chance that Holland will make a cameo in Venom 2 to possibly set something up for a third installment, though that could have weird repercussions for the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel. Or, it could bring everything together. For now it's a mystery as to what Sony and Marvel Studios are going to do from this point on. The interview with Ruben Fleischer was originally conducted by Fandom.