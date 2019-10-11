Are Tom Hardy and Tom Holland finally going to meet up in Venom 2? A lot of Marvel fans seem to think Hardy was hinting at it on social media. Fans wanted to see Holland's Peter Parker run into Hardy's Eddie Brock in last year's Venom, but it was not to be. Now that the sequel is getting ready to begin production, there is hope that Holland will be on board this time, at least for a few scenes or a small cameo.

Tom Hardy recently posted a picture of himself in a Spider-Man costume and then promptly deleted it. The quick deletion is why the speculation has started all over again about Tom Holland possibly appearing in Venom 2. With Sony and Marvel Studios all cozy again after a new agreement, throwing Holland into the Venom movies may have been some extra leverage. It is believed they wanted Spider-Man in the first movie, but Kevin Feige reportedly said it wasn't a good fit.

Production is about to start on Venom 2 with director Andy Serkis on board. Tom Holland just shared his new haircut on social media for his new movie, Cherry, with the Russo Brothers, so it looks like there is already a scheduling conflict, though that could all be worked around during reshoots. Regardless, we know this is something that the studio wants to see happen and something the fans really want to see happen, but whether it happens or not will remain to be a mystery, at least until next fall when the movie is scheduled to hit theaters.

Adding further complication to the matter are rumors that Disney and Marvel Studios are looking to give Sony $5 billion for the sole rights of Spider-Man. Obviously, this is just an unconfirmed rumor at this time, but if it happens, there's a good chance Tom Holland won't be mingling with Tom Hardy on the big screen any time soon. There are a lot of variables, but in most of them, Sony has the upper hand since they own the rights and are currently just sharing with Marvel Studios for the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel and one more Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Both Tom Hardy and Tom Holland would like to see Venom and Spider-Man meet up on the big screen. And if we know anything, Holland is pretty good at getting exactly what he wants, as evidenced by the latest deal between Sony and Marvel Studios. If Holland puts his weight behind it, we could very well end up seeing Peter Parker and Eddie Brock in Venom 2. For now, we'll just have to wait and see how complicated the web gets between the two studios coming up. You can check out the Hardy Spider-Man image below, thanks to the Tom Hardy Daily Twitter account.