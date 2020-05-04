Since the announcement of the official title for the sequel to 2018's Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the amount of inventive fan art involving the gooey anti-hero has skyrocketed. And, with Venom star Tom Hardy constantly teasing the involvement of Spider-Man in these proceedings, a theme has started to emerge with said fan art. This newest piece shows Spidey clawing his way out of the Venom symbiote, having presumably been tempted by the power that comes with merging with the icky extraterristrial.

When Sony first announced that they would be bringing Venom to the big screen, fans began speculating as to how Spider-Man could be included, considering the character's ties with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the beginning, Kevin Feige and Sony's Amy Pascal denied the rumors that the MCU and Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters would ever crossover, but things have changed quite a bit in the past year.

Last October, Venom director Ruben Fleischer confirmed that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will meet Tom Hardy's Venom at some point, and though it is not yet known when this will take place, Hardy insists on tormenting fans by posting pictures of the two characters coming to blows before quickly deleting them, leading many to speculate that Spider-Man, or perhaps even just alter ego Peter Parker, will have some involvement in the Venom sequel.

Having seen several pieces of art showcasing Venom literally devouring Spider-Man in some way, this new piece from Bosslogic shows Spider-Man trying to claw his way out of the symbiote's clutches. We have seen Parker try to deny the symbiote's influence before on the big screen in 2007's Spider-Man 3, which lead to him having to tear the powerful black goo away piece by piece, much like in this artwork.

The second image shows Spider-Man again trying to tear away the symbiote, only this time he has activated his Instant Kill Mode eyes, no doubt as a way to threaten Venom should he not be released.

Much like a lot of the fan art, the images are a lot more intense and gruesome than anything we have seen so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and should such a scene take place, do not expect it to be quite as horrifying.

Fans are dying to see Spidey go up against Venom, and while it is looking more and more likely. Sony is clearly looking to bring their Spider-Man characters together with the upcoming Morbius including Michael Keaton's Spider-Man: Homecoming villain Vulture. Despite this, it is pretty unlikely that Spider-Man will be involved too heavily in Venom: Let There Be Carnage (as no doubt Tom Holland would have spoiled it by now if he were). Of course, this does not rule out a post-credits cameo or some such, which would no doubt lead to an eruption in thunderous applause from cinema audiences everywhere.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 25, 2021, delayed from an initial October 2020 release date due to the ongoing global situation. Meanwhile, Spider-Man 3 was originally going to hit theaters in July 2021, but it will now open on November 5th, 2021. This comes to us from Bosslogic's official instagram.