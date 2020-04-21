After getting a delayed release date and an official new title, a new teaser video for Venom 2 has been released online. Now called Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the new title flashes along with the movie's updated premiere date in a short video posted to the Instagram account of star Tom Hardy. Of course, we don't see any footage of photos from the upcoming sequel itself, but the clip has already garnered hundreds of thousands of likes in the brief span of time since it's been uploaded. You can check it out for yourself in the Instagram post below.

For comic book readers, it will seem obvious that Venom 2's new title refers to the introduction of the supervillain Carnage in the next movie. Played by Woody Harrelson, the new Carnage was revealed in a post-credit scene at the end of the original Venom, teasing a battle between the two in the official sequel. In other words, it's not exactly a surprise to see that Carnage will be involved in the movie, but naming the sequel after him basically confirms the supervillain will be playing a very large role in the story. Considering the comic book history between the two characters, Marvel fans should especially find the release of the upcoming sequel particularly exciting.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the first Venom was released in 2018. In addition to Tom Hardy in the lead role, the movie also starred Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott. A surprise blockbuster, Venom topped $856 million in worldwide ticket sales upon its release, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of the year in the process. Critically, the movie fared rather well as well, with Hardy's performance as Eddie Brock garnering lots of praise. A sequel was quickly ordered based upon all of this success, and the project was originally given a released date for October 2020.

As we all know now, the movie business has taken a major hit in recent weeks with all movie theaters shutting down across the nation. This has brought about delays for many major movie and television productions, with others that are finished seeing either delayed release dates for later this year or even next year. Some studios are opting to bring some of these movies straight into its digital release, skipping theaters entirely by offering watch-at-home digital options. A comic book movie like Venom: Let There Be Carnage would probably be best enjoyed on a big screen, so perhaps it's all for the best that the anticipated sequel was given a new release date, even if the wait is painful.

As of now, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 25, 2021. Oddly enough, that was also the original release date for The Batman, another highly-anticipated comic book adaptation, but that movie has had a delay of its own with a new release date in October 2021. If nothing else, at least we'll have plenty of movies to look forward to once theater chains are able to start opening their doors again. The Venom: Let There Be Carnage teaser comes to us from Tom Hardy on Instagram.