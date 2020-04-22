The upcoming Venom sequel confirmed what we all already knew yesterday when it revealed the official title is Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Still, despite knowing that the evil, red and black, psychopath symbiote would finally be making his big-screen debut, that did not make fans any less excited to see it double confirmed. Needless to say, knowing that Venom 2 is going with a title that is so on-the-nose about its main villain has Marvel fans taking to social media to cheer, debate, and complain in equal measure.

No doubt many passionate Marvel fans did vomit with excitement when they saw the official title as reveled in the first official Venom 2 trailer. If that is what they mean by sickest. If not, we can presume they are happy with the title, either that or they are genuinely disgusted by its lack of subtlety. In any case, it has got people talking and that's what matters.

Speaking of subtlety, this next fan seems to have cottoned onto something that other, less eagle-eyed movie lovers may have missed.

Ah, but of course, the title not only refers to the destruction that is sure to occur when Venom takes to the streets once more but actually has a double-meaning, namedropping the villainous Carnage. Well spotted, sir.

Let There Be Carnage? Really? More like Let There Be Garbage. — Chip Hackman, Burt Macklin’s Brother. (@Darthbaggins10) April 21, 2020

Others are seemingly not huge fans of the sequel's title, perhaps due to its unabashed cheesiness. But, if that is why, bear in mind that the first Venom was hardly the height of subtlety, in fact, you could say that the first Venom was quite the opposite. Oh, apart from the scene where the giant gooey alien tells a gentleman he will devour him piece by piece, leaving him to roll down the road like a "turd in the wind", that was the pinnacle of nuance.

Others are loving the new title, leaning into its tackiness and just having fun with it.

Venom 2's subtitle actually being "Let There Be Carnage" is so ridiculously stupid, and I wouldn't have it any other way. — baylaust (@baylaust) April 21, 2020

There are also several Venom fans calling for the movie to be rated-R, especially with the inclusion of the merciless Carnage. There has, of course, been several movies flying the flag for R-rated comic book fare, such as Deadpool and Logan and the rating would certainly suit Venom and his head-eating antics.

While I still wish it was R rated,

The name for Venom 2, “Let there be Carnage”, does gets me excited a bit. Do my boi right, Sony pic.twitter.com/kGnX9oxepw — Icarus (@Iron_Icarus) April 21, 2020

The debut of Carnage is sure to bring in those Marvel fans who felt the first movie was a disappointment.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a pretty badass title. The first movie was a little uneven, but it is hard not to have some excitement to see Carnage take the big screen! — Unsupervised Nerds (@UnsupervsdNerds) April 21, 2020

Regardless of their feelings towards the title, Venom fans everywhere were all saddened to hear that they will have to wait a little longer before seeing it, with the release date being pushed back to June 2021.

Bummed I gotta wait 'til June 2021 now for Venom: Let There Be Carnage (what a perfect title, lol). Makes sense, for the best, but feels like forever. pic.twitter.com/MwqRtojKAA — 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘤𝘴 (@timothyhugh) April 21, 2020

Venom 2 and will feature Woody Harrelson's return as Cletus Kasady, the serial killer who we met in Venom's post-credits scene. Things get bad for Eddie Brock when Kasady escapes from prison with his very own alien symbiote suit. Kasady becomes "Carnage," a monstrous serial killer it will take a monstrous antihero to stop.

The movie is being directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, and stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom alongside Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris. Additionally, Stephen Graham and Sean Delaney have been cast in undisclosed roles. Venom 2 will be released on June 25, 2021, delayed from an initial October 2020 release date.