Tom Hardy has been heaping praise on his Venom: Let There Be Carnage co-star Woody Harrelson, calling him a "formidable" opponent. Hardy and Harrelson will go toe-to-toe in Sony's upcoming sequel, with the latter due to bring fan-favorite Spider-Man villain Carnage to the big screen for the first time. Thankfully, Harrelson is too cool to feel the pressures of such a responsibility...

"Woody is one of the coolest people I have ever met. As a human being and as an actor, he is just formidable. There is nothing that you can present him with that will shock him; he has an answer, a solution to everything and he has a story to tell. As an artist, he is just wonderful, with such a brilliant, talented playful creative mind, that it's an absolute joy to work with him."

Harrelson's talents have been well documented for some time, as has his unparalleled coolness, with Carnage fans excited to see what the actor brings to the bad guy role. Of course, it's not just the fans who are looking forward to seeing Harrelson's Carnage unleashed on screen, with producer Matt Tolmach revealing that everything has led to the symbiote rivalry.

"Every Venom story has to lead to Carnage," Tolmach said. "In a world inhabited by a genuinely scary symbiote, there's another symbiote who is a whole lot meaner, and a whole lot more dangerous, and a whole lot more deadly. He's the ultimate challenge for Venom and therefore Eddie. Woody was the right person because he's not only one of the great actors alive, but he's got a delicious wickedness that is uniquely terrifying."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage follows on from 2018's Venom, which introduced audiences to Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist who becomes the host of an alien symbiote giving him a violent alter-ego. Venom: Let There Be Carnage picks up a year later, as Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante.

Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.

Directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, and based on a story she wrote with Tom Hardy who stars as both Eddie Brock and Venom alongside Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson,Venom: Let There Be Carnage has suffered from a series of delays due to the ongoing global situation. While there have been rumors circulating recently that the movie would face further pushbacks, the news of Venom: Let There Be Carnage's release has gone for a more positive vibe, with the movie now due to hit screens a week earlier than expected on October 1, 2021. This news comes to us from the official Sony website.