Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for the upcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. One of the year's most anticipated releases, the movie brings back Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom with Woody Harrelson entering the fray as Cletus Kasady, aka the supervillain Carnage. Watching the two interact on the big screen is going to be insane, and that's clear from the new trailer alone, which you can watch below.

While we're only given a small peek at Carnage in the trailer, there's plenty here for fans to be excited about. Carnage's introduction was teased in the original Venom movie's mid-credit scene with Eddie Brock interviewing Cletus Kasady, an incarcerated serial killer who promises to create "carnage" when he escapes. The moment marked the popular comic book villain's debut in a live-action Marvel movie.

Along with Hardy and Harrelson, Venom: Let There Be Carnage also stars Michelle Williams and Reid Scott, reprising their respective roles from Venom as Anne Weying and Dan Lewis. Naomie Harris also stars as Shriek, Kasady's love interest, with Stephen Graham, Sean Delaney, and Larry Olubamiwo appearing in mystery roles. Hardy developed the story with screenwriter Kelly Marcel and Andy Serkis directed the sequel. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker produced.

Ruben Fleischer directed Venom using a screenplay by Marcel, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg. Many underestimated the success Venom would have when it was released in 2018. Previously, Venom's introduction in Spider-Man 3 with Topher Grace in the role seemed underwhelming, and there were probably fears at the studio that a Venom movie without Spider-Man may not do so well. Those concerns were obviously squashed when the movie was released and became one of the year's highest-grossing movies, setting several October box office records in the process.

In a previous interview with CinemaBlend, producer Matt Tolmach teased more of the relationship between Eddie and Venom, two technically different characters. We see some of that at work in the new trailer with the two working together to make a hearty breakfast. This is based on the feedback from the first movie, with many fans praising the relationship between the characters.

"[Fans] love that relationship," Tolmach said. "What people say all the time is the relationship between Eddie and Venom is... I just want to spend more time with those guys. And that's such a testament to Tom Hardy, who obviously played both parts. It's similar to, and I'm not just trying to bring back to Jumanji, but it's the characters."

Tolmach added: "It's the thing you want to hear when you launch a franchise is that what works is the heart of the movie. And the heart of Venom was always the relationship between Eddie and Venom. These two characters, these two sides that had to figure out how to live together and that were somehow better together than they were separately, or more successful, and what that meant."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released in theaters on Sept. 24 in the United States, Sept. 15 in the UK, and Sept. 16 in Australia. The new trailer for the sequel comes to us from Sony Pictures.