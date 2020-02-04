We've got a little update on the status of Venom 2 straight from director Andy Serkis. Surprisingly, for such a major blockbuster sequel, things have been relatively quiet. We know the movie has been filming and certain plot details, mostly ones that were strongly suggested in the first movie or confirmed by casting announcements, have made their way online. But that's about it. Serkis, unfortunately, isn't ready to divulge much else at this time.

Actor-turned-director Andy Serkis, best known for his work as Gollum in Lord of the Rings, Snoke on Star Wars and Ceasar in Planet of the Apes, recently appeared at the EE British Academy Film Awards. During an interview session backstage, Andy Serkis was asked about the status of Venom 2. He was willing to provide a timeframe for how long they had been filming, while heaping praise upon the movie's star Tom Hardy, but that's about it. Here's what Serkis had to say about it.

"Well, you know, I really can't talk too much about it, I know, boring, but we're 40 days into the shoot and it's really thrilling. We've got the magnificent Tom Hardy, who's obviously at the centre of it, and we sort of see a deepening of the relationship between him and obviously there's a nemesis character and... that's all I can say."

What we know for sure is that Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage, will be the main villain, presumably the "nemesis" that Andy Serkis is referring to. The post-credit scene in Venom revealed Woody Harrellson, in a memorable red wig, as the notorious Marvel Comics serial killer, locked away in prison. Kasady will, somehow, be making his escape to do battle with Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock/Venom in the sequel. Naomie Harris is also on board as Shriek, Carnage's girlfriend from the comics.

Recent rumored plot details suggest that Shriek will help Cletus escape from prison, but that has yet to be confirmed. Michelle Williams will also be reprising her role from the first movie. Beyond that, much remains mysterious. Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland: Double Tap) directed the first entry in the Spider-Man spin-off franchise, but didn't return to direct the sequel, mostly due to scheduling conflicts. The studio then turned to Andy Serkis, who previously directed Breathe and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

Venom, despite being bashed by the majority of critics upon arrival, went on to earn $856 million at the global box office, making it one of the biggest hits of 2018. That prompted Sony to green light Morbius, the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off starring Jared Leto as the Living Vampire. That movie, it seems, is going to connect this universe, in some way, to the MCU. Venom 2, meanwhile}, is expected to hit theaters on October 2. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Digital Spy.