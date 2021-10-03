Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage devoured the weekend box office competition after bringing in $90.1 million. The highly anticipated sequel debuted at number one and easily scored the highest domestic pandemic opening, squashing Black Widow's previous record of $80.8 million. The studio was cautious with their initial projections for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but it was clear to outsiders that the studio was sitting on a box office monster, just waiting to be unleashed.

Helping the Venom: Let There Be Carnage win at the box office is the fact that Sony decided to release the movie exclusively in theaters, bypassing the pandemic era strategy of simultaneous streaming. Sony President, Motion Pictures Group Josh Greenstein says, "We had confidence in the theatrical experience, confidence in our big valuable IP and took full advantage and had the patience to weather all of this." The strategy has clearly paid off and others are taking notice for future releases. Globally, Venom: Let There Be Carnage took in an additional $13.8 million, bringing its global total to $103.9 million.

The Addams Family 2 debuted at number two this weekend with $18 million. The sequel was also available to stream at home on PVOD for a 48-hour rental at $19.99. The Addams Family 2 was able to beat initial projections and will likely be a steady winner throughout the rest of October as Halloween approaches. Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fell to number three after four-week stay at number one. As of this writing, the latest from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been able to earn $386.9 million globally. Next up for the MCU will be the highly anticipated The Eternals, which opens in theaters next month.

The Many Saints of Newark failed to meet initial box office projections and debuted at number four. The long-awaited prequel to The Sopranos has been receiving mixed reviews from critics, along with viewers, and brought in $5 million. The movie is also currently available to stream on HBO Max for subscribers. Dear Evan Hansen took the fifth spot this weekend with $2.4 million, while Free Guy fell to number six after bringing in $2.2 million. Globally, Free Guy has topped $300 million with a total of $320.7 million in its eight weeks in theaters.

Candyman earned $1.2 million this weekend, which was more than enough to land the seventh spot. The horror thriller has brought in just over $75 million globally since debuting six weeks ago, but not everybody is impressed. Disney's Jungle Cruise took the eighth spot with $680K, bringing its global total to $206.7 million. The Jesus Music debuted at number nine with $560K, while Titane debuted at number ten with $515K. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.

