Tom Hardy has revealed our first official look at Woody Harrelson's return as Cletus Kasady for Venom 2. As those who saw the first movie may recall, Harrelson showed up briefly during a post-credit sequence as the famed Marvel Comics psychopath and the appearance was remarkable for several reasons, not the least of which being the large, red wig that the actor was put in. Now, as we can see in this new image, Cletus, the man who goes on to become Carnage, has been given something of a makeover for the sequel.

The image sees Woody Harrelson outside of prison attire. Instead, he's in a black jacket and Hawaiian shirt with a necklace. The most noteworthy element is his hair, which has been significantly trimmed back to look less, shall we say cartoony? Not much else can be extrapolated from the image, in terms of what to expect from the sequel, but Tom Hardy had simply this to say in his caption.

"Hello Cletus"

For those who may not be familiar, Cletus Kasady is one of the most brutal characters in the Marvel Comics canon. Cletus was sent to prison for killing nearly a dozen people, and admitted to killing many more before he wound up sharing a cell with Eddie Brock. Things are a bit different in the Venom-verse, but Cletus eventually bonds with a symbiote of his own. The symbiotes amplify one's violent tendencies, so when Cletus becomes Carnage, it's far more violent than what we came to know with Venom. This is best exemplified in the much-beloved Maximum Carnage storyline in the comics.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps for Venom 2, which is filming currently. We do know that Shriek, played by Naomie Harris (Skyfall, Rampage) will be involved. In the comics, Shriek is Cletus' girlfriend. It was also previously revealed that Michelle Williams will be reprising her role as Anne Weying. So perhaps we'll get to see a little more She-Venom action in this one. Andy Serkis, best known for his on-screen work in franchises such as Lord of the Rings and Star Wars, is in the director's chair. Serkis previously directed Breathe and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

Aside from this movie, Sony is also releasing Morbius this summer, which stars Jared Leto as the so-called "Living Vampire." That movie is not only continuing this string of Spider-Man spin-offs, but it seems like it will be connecting this universe to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some way, shape or form. The studio also has projects based on Spider-Woman, Kraven the Hunter, Nightwatch and others in development. Venom 2 is expected to arrive in theaters on October 2. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. Be sure to check out the post from Tom Hardy's Instagram for yourself.