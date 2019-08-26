Woody Harrelson will reprise his role as Cletus Kasady in Venom 2. It was assumed that he would be returning, but the sequel's cinematographer, Robert Richardson, has just confirmed it's officially happening. It was recently revealed that motion capture master Andy Serkis will be taking on the directorial duties this time around and that star Tom Hardy had some input in the screenwriting process. It's Hardy's hope that Venom 2 will be able to land an R-rating, which the first installment was not able to do.

Robert Richardson has been attached to a number of movies over the past few years, including Ben Affleck's take on The Batman. After that very-public fallout, the cinematographer expressed his desire to make a comic book movie. Venom 2 has given Richardson his wish. He had this to say about the sequel.

"They sent me a script and I felt like, yeah, I would say yes anyway to Andy (Serkis) just because I would say yes to Andy, but I also think it's a great... I think it's unexplored yet, and it's going to explode, and this film, I think, will help it explode, because you have a remarkable central character with Venom. But now you've got Woody Harrelson, who's going to obviously make his own little entrance here, and we'll see what else comes in with the Sony Marvel collaboration."

It's believed that Woody Harrelson will be taking on the role of Carnage, which is what Marvel fans have been waiting for. While Venom was an unexpected box office success, it wasn't exactly what comic book fans were hoping for. It looks like Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis are trying to remedy that situation for Venom 2. When looking at Robert Richardson's comments about Sony and Marvel, it's easy to see that this discussion happened before the Sony and Marvel Studios relationship took a nosedive.

Sony and Marvel Studios have parted ways, which means Tom Holland's Spider-Man will no longer be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, unless they strike a deal in the near future. With that being said, it may be a lot easier to see Spider-Man and Venom in the same movie, though that more than likely isn't going to happen in Venom 2. Marvel fans were hoping Holland was going to have a cameo in the first movie, but that did not end up happening.

Venom 2 is supposed to start production by the end of this year in order to make its fall 2020 release date. With the Marvel Studios and Sony falling out, it looks like the world of Venom could potentially get pretty exciting in the next few years. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens when the dust finally settles. MCU fans are still holding out hope the studios will come to an agreement. The Woody Harrelson and Venom 2 news was first reported by Collider.