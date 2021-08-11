Venom: Let There Be Carnage is not even out in theaters yet, but star Tom Hardy already has ideas in mind for the inevitable Venom 3. Back in 2018, the original Venom was a smash hit at the box office with a haul of over $856 million. There has been a lot of anticipation for the second movie, and after pandemic-related delays, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will finally premiere on the big screen next month.

The first Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer, was written by Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, and Kelly Marcel. For the sequel, Marcel served as the screenwriter though she collaborated with Hardy on the story. Marcel once explained how she and Hardy spent months developing ideas for Let There Be Carnage before the scriptwriting process had begun. Should a third movie happen, as it most likely will, it would seem Hardy would again contribute to the story.

In a new interview with Esquire, Hardy touched on the potential future of the Venom series after Let There Be Carnage is released. He admits that he's already "thinking" about Venom 3, suggesting he had to have some ideas in mind when crafting Venom 2 with Marcel. He also says production can't officially start until Sony sees some success for Venom: Let There Be Carnage at the box office, but given how excited fans are for the sequel, it seems more likely than not. From the interview:

"I'm thinking about the third movie as well, because I think you need to write that at the same time... A third won't be greenlit until the second is successful, but the studio were really, really pleased with number two."

While Sony is waiting for results before giving the greenlight for Venom 3, the paperwork is already in order for Hardy to potentially return as Eddie Brock in a third movie. In 2018, the actor revealed in a Total Film Magazine interview that he had signed on to play the character for an entire trilogy. At the time, which was before Venom was released, Hardy similarly suggested that the future of the series depends upon the fan reactions.

"I'm open to whatever you want to do with it," Hardy is quoted as saying. "We've signed up for three of them. So it's very much an open case. We'll see what people's responses are to it. I think it's an awesome character. I love playing both of them. It's an amuse-bouche, and for Sony, it's the Venom-verse launched in isolation, as it were."

Andy Serkis directs Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Along with Tom Hardy, the sequel also brings in Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, the serial killer who becomes the host of the alien symbiote Carnage. Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham also star. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker produced with Hardy and Marcel.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be released in theaters in the United States on Sept. 24, 2021, following a UK release on Sept. 15. The movie was originally set to hit theaters in October 2020 before the pandemic changed those plans. Let's just hope the wait is worth it, but the trailer footage certainly looks promising. You can read the full interview with Hardy at Esquire.