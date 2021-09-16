Despite Venom: Let There Be Carnage not even being released yet, talk has already turned to a potential third movie in the franchise, and star Tom Hardy has teased the potential arrival of the multiverse. While the actor did not specifically mention Spider-Man, he did allude to a multiversal crossover perhaps being the only way to continue Venom's story on the big screen, and increase the stakes come Venom 3.

"There's a Venom-Verse, there's a Spider-Verse, there's multiverses, there's all kinds of canon and lore and mythology to explore both laterally and forward in time. I think with the right people and the right planning, and feedback from the audience, and understanding it's about making the right choices at the right time... Even with foresight of understanding where things may go already or they wish to go, it's a combination of all those in the alchemy of what it will be."

Should Venom: Let There Be Carnage be as financially successful as its predecessor, then Sony will likely want to get a third movie greenlit as soon as possible, but where does Venom go after battling Carnage, his most famous adversary after Spidey? Well, with both the Marvel Cinematic Universe the world of DC both due to introduce the multiverse to the silver screen, the Venom franchise would be foolish not to follow suit.

"First, you establish a character," Hardy says of their approach to the future of Venom. "If people like it, then you take them on a journey. Obviously, Carnage, he's a high priest in that aspect in the arcana of the characters. It's like 'Wow, you've got to go bigger,' or you go lateral and build the world you continue to unpack."

The actor continued, addressing the theme of trilogies that seem to occur now with tentpole movies, and revealing that yes, Venom was always intended to get a third installment should the first two be successful. "I think you've gotta always look at... With these things that come in threes at the moment, and if they progress further, then it's normally the initial blocking of the infrastructure or a set of franchise movies will be one, two, and three, and done," Hardy said. "So, when Venom 1 was presented [that] if it was successful, with the two, and if that was successful, with the three. So one has to look at the whole overarching option."

It certainly sounds like that "overarching option" could involve a clash between Venom and Spider-Man, especially with Sony sharing the latter with Marvel Studios. Sony are already planning to bring one of the MCU's characters, namely Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes, into their universe, with the character all-but confirmed to be appearing in Morbius, so surely an appearance from Tom Holland's Spider-Man is going to happen eventually.

Both Tom Hardy and Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis are certainly on board, with the former saying he "would be remiss if I wasn't trying to steer any kind of connectivity," while the latter recently stated that "of course it's going to happen," before stipulating that wouldn't want it to be rushed.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage reunites audiences with Brock and his extra-terrestrial buddy as the crusading journalist attempts to reignite his career in journalism by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who becomes the host of an alien symbiote similar to Venom named Carnage.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage recently had a screening for fans in London on September 14, 2021, and is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on October 1, 2021. The first reactions have made mention of a particularly exciting post credits scene, which could hold several clues regarding Venom 3...This comes to us courtesy of ET Canada.

https://www.cbr.com/tom-hardy-venom-verse-spiderverse-third-film/