Spider-Man is arguably the most popular superhero in the world, and everyone wants a piece of the web crawler, from Sony to Disney. The battle over the rights to the character between the two studios has left Spidey's onscreen fate somewhat uncertain. But that won't stop us from dreaming of what could be. Like an epic Venom 3 mashup of Venom, Spider-Man, and Carnage, as imagined in this awesome fan poster uploaded by ultraraw26 on Instagram.

The poster features a giant Venom, his gaping maw split wide open in his classic pose looking to devour his next victim as copious amounts of drool spill out from behind his razor-sharp teeth. From his mouth emerges Venom's child/offspring Carnage in a manner reminiscent of the alien from the Alien franchise. Finally, Spider-Man, decked out in his black Spider suit, can be seen swinging out of danger away from the two symbiotes.

It is a small taste of what could be if plans for the Spider-Man franchise under Sony are not derailed. Initially, when Spidey was still in the MCU, Sony decided to kickstart their own Spider-Man cinematic universe, without having Spider-Man in it. To that end, they made Venom with Tom Hardy. Despite getting mixed reviews, the movie was a massive success at the box-office.

This encouraged Sony to come up with more standalone movies about side characters from Spider-Man's mythology. Apart from Venom 2 introducing Carnage, the Morbius movie with Jared Leto is ready for release, and additional films based on Black Cat and Kraven the Hunter are planned.

Then came the news that Spider-Man was back under Sony's umbrella, and would be continuing his adventures outside the MCU. The door was suddenly wide open for a Spider-Man/Venom crossover, which is said to take place in the third Venom movie, hence the title of the poster.

The question now is, how will the studio change the backstory for the two characters to bring them together? In the comics, the origin of the Venom symbiote is inextricably linked to Spidey. Peter Parker is the first human the symbiote attaches itself to, and thus Venom's powers are developed as a copy of Spider-Man's.

In the movie, this backstory was changed, and Venom's spider-like powers were downplayed, while the symbiote went directly to Eddie Brock as its host, unlike the comics, where Brock and Parker were colleagues and frenemies, and Brock came into contact with the symbiote because of Peter.

With the trailer for Morbius, Sony has already started hinting at the existence of Spider-Man in Venom and Morbius's world, through a poster depicting the superhero in one shot, and the introduction of Adrian Toomes aka The Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming, played by Michael Keaton.

So the stage is very much set for the epic crossover imagined in the fan poster, which will be like seeing Batman squaring off against the Joker for Marvel fans. We can only hope some fresh legal problem doesn't hit the budding Spidey cinematic universe to once again throw the studio's plans into disarray.