While Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018's breakout hit Venom, what fans are most excited about regarding the movie is the end credits scene. The brief sequence sets up a showdown between Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock/Venom and Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man, potentially in Venom 3. Hardy is having fun teasing fans about the eventual crossover on his social media page.

As reported by Screen Rant, the actor shared a piece of fanart on his Instagram account in honor of Halloween. In the morphed image, we see Spider-Man's "Spidey-sense" tingling, warning him of immediate danger while Venom's gaping maw threatens to swallow the webbed wall-crawler. Tom Hardy also made a reference to "Halloween snacks" in the caption for the photo, which means his troubled anti-hero Venom will most probably try to take a bite out of Spider-Man when the two finally meet onscreen.

It wasn't long ago that Venom meeting Spider-Man onscreen would have seemed impossible. The current live-action incarnation of the two characters, despite being adaptations of the same comic franchise, belonged to different companies. It was also hard to imagine Hardy's Venom, who joked about "turds in the winds" and eating people, fitting into the decidedly more family-friendly sensibility of the MCU.

But at the end of the day, despite the legal obstacles, the fact remained that nothing would excite fans more than watching Spidey go head-to-head against Venom on the big screen. To that end, MCU showrunner Kevin Feige explained in a recent interview with THR that he was in close contact with Sony's team behind Venom: Let There Be Carnage to allow for the meet-up between their two franchises.

"There was a lot of coordination - and if you don't know all the coordination yet, I'm not going to be the one to tell you - but yes, between Sony and Marvel and the Venom team and the No Way Home team. We worked together on it."

The end credits scene that we finally got to see in Venom: Let There Be Carnage shows Eddie Brock's reality being magically altered. In his new reality, Eddie/Venom sees a news report revealing the secret identity of Spider-Man, and proceeds to lick the screen showing Peter Parker's face.

A further clue to the scene is presented in the trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. We see that since the world knows Spider-Man's secret identity after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter asks Doctor Strange to cook up a spell to make everyone forget his secret.

Unfortunately, the spell goes awry, opening cracks in reality through which other parts of the multiverse spill into the MCU. We have already seen Doctor Octopus from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movie series return in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jamie Foxx's Electro is also set to make a comeback, and now Hardy's Venom looks like he is going to be joining the party as well.