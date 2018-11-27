Tom Hardy is coming home for the holidays. One of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex, and badass characters comes home in Venom, which will make its debut on Digital December 11, and on 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack, Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, and DVD on December 18! This must-own comic book blockbuster, which has grossed more than $822 million in theaters worldwide to date, is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) and features an all-star cast including Tom Hardy (The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road), Michelle Williams (The Greatest Showman), Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, TV's The Night Of), Jenny Slate (Zootopia) and Woody Harrelson (Zombieland, The Hunger Games franchise).

The perfect holiday gift, Venom arrives filled with engaging bonus materials that will give fans even more of the action that they loved in theaters with over an hour of new content. The special features include an exciting Venom Mode, where fans will be able to engage with informative pop-ups throughout the film to reveal hidden references to the comics, deleted and extended scenes, a mini documentary called From Symbiote to Screen that covers the history of Venom in comics and his journey to the big screen. Also a behind-the-scenes peek at some of the stunts, a look at Ruben Fleischer's journey behind the lens, a featurette about what it took to create Venom on screen called "Designing Venom." Symbiote Secrets reveals Easter Eggs and hidden references in the film Other bonus materiales include multiple pre-visualizaton versions of some of your favorite scenes, Eminem's incredible video for his hit song "Venom," "Sunflower" from Post Malone and Swae-Lee (from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and an early sneak peek at Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Venom tells the evolution story of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex and badass character Venom! Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after he loses everything including his job and fiancee. Just when his life is at its lowest, he becomes host to an alien symbiote which results in extraordinary superpowers - transforming him into Venom. Will these powers be enough for this new lethal protector to defeat great evil forces, especially against the far stronger and more weaponized symbiote rival, Riot? Venom is directed by Ruben Fleischer and written by Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg and Kelly Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal. Venom has a run time of approximately 112 minutes and is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for language.

Bonus Materials Include:

• Venom Mode: When selecting this mode the film will engage informative pop-ups throughout the film to provide insight on the movie's relationship to the comics, and to reveal hidden references that even a seasoned Venom -fan may have missed!

• Deleted & Extended Scenes: These deleted and extended scenes will give fans even more of the Venom action they loved in theaters!

• Ride to Hospital - Eddie and Venom take a ride to the hospital.

• Car Alarm - Let's just say that Venom is not fond of car alarms.

• San Quentin - Extended post-credits scene at San Quentin.

• From Symbiote to Screen: A mini documentary about the history of Venom in comics and his journey to the big screen.

• Interviews with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Ruben Fleischer, Oliver Scholl, and Director and Comic Fanboy Kevin Smith.

• The Lethal Protector in Action: Go behind the scenes with the production crew and learn the secrets behind the awesome Motorcycle stunts, wire stunts, and drones.

• Venom Vision: A look at how Ruben Fleischer came to the project, gathered his team, and made Venom a reality. Utilizes interviews from cast, crew, and producers as well as Fleischer himself.

• Designing Venom : Designing and creating Venom meant a huge challenge for VFX artists; follow the amazing journey.

• Symbiote Secrets: Blink and you may have missed it! Enjoy the hidden references throughout the film.

• 8 Select Scenes Pre-Vis sequences: See the progression of the visual effects, storyboards and fight chorography compared to the finished film.

• " Venom " by Eminem - Music Video

• "Sunflower" by Post Malone, Swae Lee (From Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

• Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sneak Peek: Meanwhile in another universe...