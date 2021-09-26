The official Twitter account for the upcoming movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has recently announced that there will be an online event called "Venom Day" on Monday, Sept. 27 to celebrate and promote the upcoming film. As of right now, it's currently unclear just what Venom Day may consist of, though the film's official social media accounts tease new details pertaining to Venom: Let There Be Carnage are coming. The recently posted promo video is very short, but teases excitement to come. You can check out the tweet down below.

"That's right, a whole day dedicated to us," the official Venom account tweeted in the anti-hero's signature third-person point of view. "You're welcome. Join us for #Venom Day this Monday, September 27. You never know what's in store.... #WeAreVenom."

That’s right, a whole day dedicated to us. You’re welcome. Join us for #Venom Day this Monday, September 27. You never know what’s in store… #WeAreVenompic.twitter.com/oobX87mUIg — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) September 25, 2021

While Venom Day is near, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, like many other recent movies, has had its release date shifted around several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is finally almost here! Fans of the long-time Spider-Man villain are still hoping that the upcoming sequel will at least lay the groundwork for the character to switch over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at one point or another. Now that executives from both Marvel Studios and Sony have recently said that this is a legitimate possibility, the anticipation for the crossover is higher more than ever.

"It's tough, because I think these projects are the kind of things we have to work on in the dark," Sanford Panitch, President of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, previously Variety about setting up such a movie. "They're not ready until they're ready. Kraven is a great example because we just didn't rush it. We could have made that three-plus years ago. It's just now the script's awesome, J.C. was the right choice, and we found the movie star because it was just kismet, and watching this other movie Bullet Train and realizing that [Aaron] Taylor-Johnson could be the perfect casting."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a 2021 American superhero film featuring the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The film is produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures, and is distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is intended to be the second film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, and the direct sequel to Venom (2018). The film is directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, based on a story she wrote with Tom Hardy who stars as Eddie Brock.

Alongside Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson are set to star in the sequel. Regardless of what Sony has to say on September 27 during Venom Day, fans of the movie will definitely want to check it out. There could potentially be more marketing materials released, such as TV spots, posters, or behind-the-scenes videos, since the film's release date is right around the corner. ﻿Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be hitting theaters next week on October 1st, while Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.